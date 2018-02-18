Monday, Feb. 19 is the day when many people will celebrate 44 out of 45 U.S. presidents. However, not everyone gets the day off for this presidential holiday, and you might be wondering what's closed on President's Day 2018. President's Day is what's known as a federal or bank holiday, which means all banks, the post office, the stock exchange, schools, and the DMV (just in case you were going to renew that expired driver's license) are closed, according to Newsweek.

If you are lucky enough to have the day off, President's Day is also an official shopping holiday, and there are a lot of good deals to be had. Have to work? No worries. You can access most sales from your phone while you're pretending to work. According to History.com, while President's Day was established in the 1800s, it was moved to the third Monday in February in 1971 to give U.S. workers more three day weekends. IMO, I think every weekend should be three days.

"The proposed change was seen by many as a novel way to create more three-day weekends for the nation’s workers, and it was believed that ensuring holidays always fell on the same weekday would reduce employee absenteeism," History.com noted. Because — alright, alright, alright — obviously people were calling in sick on every single U.S. presidents' birthday so they could stay home and honor America's presidents and watch Dazed and Confused. If you are working tomorrow, I'll be right there with you.

"While the day might be a holiday at a state level, whether or not a private company is likely to observe the day as a holiday depends on the nationwide approach to public holidays in that company," the website Office Holidays noted. "Most government offices and public schools will be closed and it is a postal holiday, so there will be no mail deliveries on President's Day."

If you have big plans to replenish your back account after a spendy weekend, you'll have to wait a day. "Few things are more frustrating than wanting to deposit a check, make a withdrawal or make a same-day online bill payment and then finding out that the bank is closed for a holiday," Banks.org explained on its website. [...] "While you cannot visit a teller or phone banker, you should still be able to access funds or deposit checks through ATMs, deposit checks through mobile devices, schedule bill payments and access things like statements and copies of checks through your bank’s website or app."

Honestly, I haven't been inside an actual bank in years because the mobile app is boss AF. You can literally do everything on it, though you might have to wait an extra day for a check to clear if you deposit it on a holiday. But, the good news is that it should also take any transactions you make an day extra to clear, which means you can go right ahead and order yourself some cherry pie from Postmates.

If you don't know much about President's Day aside from bank closures and epic sales, the Old Farmer's Almanac reported that that whole admitting to cutting down the cherry tree story, because the nation's first president George Washington couldn't tell a lie, is a pure folktale. However, a lot of people still celebrate with cherry pie after they save money on things they don't really need. After all, it's the American way.

What's more, the Old Farmer's Almanac also reveals the truth about Washington's chompers. "His wooden dentures? They weren’t made of wood. Instead, they were made of hippopotamus teeth that had been filed down to fit Washington’s mouth." Because it's hard to eat cherry pie with wooden teeth. Seriously, this knowledge could come in handy if you're involved in a President's Day trivia showdown.

While the post office might be closed, If you're feverishly awaiting something from Amazon, President's Day does not affect UPS or FedEx, according to Newsweek, which means your new magnetic eyelashes will arrive as scheduled. Phew!