Amazon has long been the place to get, well, everything you need — from books to DVDs to Halloween costumes to couches and more. But the one-stop, e-commerce giant is working to establish itself as a legitimate beauty hub. Belei, Amazon's first-ever dedicated skin care line, arrived on March 20. It's a small but effective collection comprised of 12 products that both target and provide solutions for universal skin concerns such as acne, dryness, dullness, and beyond.

Buzzy ingredients like hyaluronic acid and retinol are featured in the products in the Belei range, which includes moisturizers, serums, eye cream, facial wipes, a spot treatment, and a mask. You can build a full skin care regimen with Belei or you can supplement your favorite products in your routine by incorporating some Belei offerings into rotation.

Belei products start as low as $9 and go up to $40. The brand is paraben, sulfate, and fragrance-free. None of the products are tested on animals.

Product efficacy is also a top priority with Belei. "Our goal is to help customers spend less time and money searching for the right skin care solutions," said Kara Trousdale, Head of Beauty for Private Brands on Amazon.com, in a press release.

Rather than spending precious time seeking products, Amazon would prefer you spend said time using Belei offerings. "We took a simple, no-nonsense approach when creating Belei, developing products with ingredients that are both proven to deliver results and also offer customers great value for the quality," Trousdale finished.

Here's everything in Amazon's Belei line and what each item does. The mint and forest green packaging will have you taking "Top Shelfies" as soon as your first shipment arrives.

1. Micellar Facial Cleansing Wipes

Belei Micellar Facial Cleansing Wipes $9 Amazon Buy At Amazon

You can quickly remove makeup, dirt, and the remains of the day with these oil-free cleansing wipes.

2. Charcoal Balancing Mask

Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask $18 Amazon Buy At Amazon

The clay and charcoal mask cleanses and hydrates skin, in addition to absorbing excess oil. It's the easiest pampering ritual you could ever hope to engage in.

3. Oil-Free Face Moisturizer SPF 50

Belei Oil-Free Face Moisturizer SPF 50 $22 Amazon Buy At Amazon

If you are in search of a light, effective, and fast-absorbing daily moisturizer with SPF, halt your search. This cream does all of the above and will make itself incredibly useful to you.

4. Blemish Control Spot Treatment

Belei Blemish Control Spot Treatment $22 Amazon Buy At Amazon

Battle those pesky blemishes and fight acne with this treatment option.

5. Dark Spot Solution Serum

Belei Dark Spot Solution Serum $22 Amazon Buy At Amazon

This serum will address issues like pigmentation, uneven skin tone, and dark spots. It can be used on specific problem areas or all over the face.

6. Triple-Peptide Eye Cream

Belei Triple-Peptide Eye Cream $22 Amazon Buy At Amazon

Combat common annoyances like puffiness and dark circles with this lightweight eye cream, which is packed with good stuff like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera.

7. Vitamin C + HA Serum

Belei Vitamin C + HA Serum $35 Amazon Buy At Amazon

Serums are popular and effective finishing touches to your daily hydration routine. This option will leave your face feeling fresh and well-moisturized.

8. Vitamin C Moisturizer

Belei Vitamin C Moisturizer $35 Amzon Buy At Amazon

Smooth skin will be all yours with this Vitamin C-infused face lotion.

9. Retinol Refining Moisturizer

Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer $35 Amazon Buy At Amazon

This facial moisturizer was created for all skin tones, including sensitive skin. It can be used day or night, under makeup, or on its own. It's truly a do-it-all.

10. Bio-Complex Moisturizer

Belei Bio-Complex Moisturizer $35 Amazon Buy At Amazon

The Bio-Complex moisturizer is light and silky, and will keep skin smooth and fresh all through the day.

11. Belei Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Belei Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum $40 Amazon Buy At Amazon

It's a multi-tasker that boasts a blend of five specialized hyaluronic acids and can be used to target several concerns, such as fine lines and uneven skin tone.

12. Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum

Belei Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum $40 Buy At Amazon

This antioxidant-rich serum evens out tone, hydrates skin, and purifies and refines skin over time.

Belei is Amazon's first foray into skin care and it isn't trendy or overly complicated. The brand aims to make skin care as effortless as possible. It will also establish Amazon as a "prime" beauty destination.