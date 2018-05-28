If you're looking for a way to spread some pride without having to open your mouth, look no further. American Eagle's Pride Collection is a collaboration with It Gets Better, and the line is more than just good for your closet. This is the second time the brand and the organization teamed up for a collection, and the charitable line is better than ever.

The graphic tee has gone from just a trendy item to a way to create change, and the AE Pride Collection proves it. The collection includes 12 clothing items and accessories that include rainbow colors and slogans that spread awareness. Oh, and all proceeds of every single item go towards It Gets Better — a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe.

"Our partnership with American Eagle Outfitters for the #WeAllCan campaign is the perfect collaboration to ensure that LGBTQ youth know they have the potential to achieve great things and to make a tangible and positive difference in the world," Brian Wenke said about the brand's 2017 collaboration. "And, it provides an opportunity for those who love the American Eagle Outfitters brand to wear their support of a more inclusive world!"

The collection's original price was between $12.95 for accessories and $19.95 for clothing. If that wasn't already affordable enough, the entire collection ins on sale as well. That means that you can score the items for between $7.77 to $14.95. That's a good sized donation and a new piece of clothing for way less. Not to mention you'll spread a positive message for the LGBTQ community as well.

Out of all the pieces in the collection, the graphic tees will give you the mot bang for your buck. Here's a look at some of the items in the collection, so you can see why these items are worth shop.

1. It Gets Better Tee

American Eagle AE Pride Graphic Tee $14.96 (originally $19.95) American Eagle What better way to spread the message than with the name of the organization that the proceeds go to? If people don't know what the organization stands for already, this will be a good way to spread word about it. Buy Now

2. Pride Shirt

3. Rainbow Hat

American Eagle AEO Pride Rainbow Strapback Hat $11.97 (originally $19.95 American Eagle Simple, sweet, and to the point. No matter what you're wearing, you can add a little extra pride with this little rainbow hat. The back is adjustable, so it can fit your head perfectly. Or, you know, your friend's when he or she borrows it from you. Buy Now

4. Pride Graphic Tank

5. The Future Is Equal Tee

6. Prideful Boxer Briefs

American Eagle Pride Boxer Briefs $7.77 (originally $12.95) American Eagle In addition to the unisex t-shirts, there's also three different rainbow boxers in the collection as well. One of the two other pairs has a rainbow waistband and the boxers say "love is love" all over them. You know, because sporting pride is important, whether it's being seen or not. Buy Now

7. Love Is Love Tee

Of course, this isn't the one way that you can donate to the cause, either. You can give money to the organization directly on the It Get Better website as well.