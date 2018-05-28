What’s In American Eagle's AE X It Gets Better Pride Collection? Every Piece Is On Sale Now & Supports A Great Cause
If you're looking for a way to spread some pride without having to open your mouth, look no further. American Eagle's Pride Collection is a collaboration with It Gets Better, and the line is more than just good for your closet. This is the second time the brand and the organization teamed up for a collection, and the charitable line is better than ever.
The graphic tee has gone from just a trendy item to a way to create change, and the AE Pride Collection proves it. The collection includes 12 clothing items and accessories that include rainbow colors and slogans that spread awareness. Oh, and all proceeds of every single item go towards It Gets Better — a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe.
"Our partnership with American Eagle Outfitters for the #WeAllCan campaign is the perfect collaboration to ensure that LGBTQ youth know they have the potential to achieve great things and to make a tangible and positive difference in the world," Brian Wenke said about the brand's 2017 collaboration. "And, it provides an opportunity for those who love the American Eagle Outfitters brand to wear their support of a more inclusive world!"
The collection's original price was between $12.95 for accessories and $19.95 for clothing. If that wasn't already affordable enough, the entire collection ins on sale as well. That means that you can score the items for between $7.77 to $14.95. That's a good sized donation and a new piece of clothing for way less. Not to mention you'll spread a positive message for the LGBTQ community as well.
Out of all the pieces in the collection, the graphic tees will give you the mot bang for your buck. Here's a look at some of the items in the collection, so you can see why these items are worth shop.
1. It Gets Better Tee
$14.96 (originally $19.95)
What better way to spread the message than with the name of the organization that the proceeds go to? If people don't know what the organization stands for already, this will be a good way to spread word about it.Buy Now
2. Pride Shirt
$14.96 (originally $19.95)
If the bright colors aren't for you, this is a great alternative. It spreads the message of togetherness and rainbow while still be subtle. Not to mention it's got major '90s vibes.Buy Now
3. Rainbow Hat
$11.97 (originally $19.95
Simple, sweet, and to the point. No matter what you're wearing, you can add a little extra pride with this little rainbow hat. The back is adjustable, so it can fit your head perfectly. Or, you know, your friend's when he or she borrows it from you.Buy Now
4. Pride Graphic Tank
$14.46 (originally $19.95)
This one pretty much speaks for itself. The shirt slightly resembles a superhero symbol, because duh.Buy Now
5. The Future Is Equal Tee
$14.96 (originally $19.95
The future is a lot of things, but one of them is equal. Just like all of the other shirts in the collection, they're unisex.Buy Now
6. Prideful Boxer Briefs
$7.77 (originally $12.95)
In addition to the unisex t-shirts, there's also three different rainbow boxers in the collection as well. One of the two other pairs has a rainbow waistband and the boxers say "love is love" all over them. You know, because sporting pride is important, whether it's being seen or not.Buy Now
7. Love Is Love Tee
$14.96 (originally $19.95)
From the front, it looks like your traditional tee, but the back get colorful. The graphic tee shows that "love is love is love is love..."Buy Now
Of course, this isn't the one way that you can donate to the cause, either. You can give money to the organization directly on the It Get Better website as well.