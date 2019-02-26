A retail favorite is making a major fashion upgrade and its another win for inclusivity. Anthropologie is launching its first-ever plus size line, dubbed "A+nthropologie." It's also known as APlus By Anthropologie, and features sizes 16W to 26W. With this expansion, Anthropologie's complete size range will now be 00P to 26W — and it's about time.

On the landing page of the brand's website, the tagline proudly proclaims: "Inclusively sized. Exclusively ours." The collection is slated to drop on March 15. You can sign up for email alerts right now so you don't miss the launch or any of the essential details leading up to it.

Fashionistas who've wanted to wear Anthropologie clothing, but were unable to due to lack of sizes, are likely stoked. The brand revealed details about APlus in an update posted on its site and via a press release received by Bustle.

"A sense of friendship and belonging lies at the heart of all we do, which is why this month, we're launching APlus By Anthropologie — our first ever plus-size collection," the statement read. "What to expect? Wardrobe heroes with all our quintessential charm and romance, now available in sizes 16W to 26W. There are dresses to dance in, pants to romance in, and skirts to shine in — all designed with careful consideration and love from our in-house team."

Courtesy of Anthropologie

The announcement finished with this sentiment: "And because our style is for every(body), we've expanded our petites collection, too. You can explore both online at anthropologie.com. We're here for every chapter of your story — thank you for belonging in ours."

APlus By Anthropologie will arrive with 120 pieces from the core Spring 2019 line, according to the press release. The collection include pieces by in-house labels, such as Maeve, Pilcro and The Letterpress, and Essentials by Anthropologie, as well as by external brands like Cloth & Stone and DL1961.

Courtesy of Anthropologie

Glamour reports that APlus prices will start as low as $48 and go as high as $260. The range will be available online, as well as introduced via 10 physical Anthropologie locations in both the U.S. and Canada, according to the press release. The collection will be sold in New York City, Houston, and Toronto outposts.

Courtesy of Anthropologie

Anthropologie's decision to expand sizes was based on the desire to reach more people and welcome them in.

"We want to give every woman a wealth of options — and an experience that exceeds her expectations," Anthropologie's Chief Merchandising Officer Anu Narayanan told Glamour.

Judging from the campaign images that have been posted to the APlus By Anthropologie page on the brand's website, the pieces look stylish, wearable, and thoughtful. It's only a select sample of looks, showing off floral dresses, pants, and tops. But what the brand has displayed so far certainly appears to capture the instantly recognizable, charming, and modern x vintage Anthropologie aesthetic.

Courtesy of Anthropologie

The APlus By Anthropologie aka A+nthropologie assortment will arrive in just a few short weeks. Here's hoping that even more brands follow Anthropologie into inclusivity.