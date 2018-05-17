Sun's out, fun's out! Do you love poolside action — like swimming, sunning, and enjoying the warm weather — but hate being limited when it comes to wearing makeup during hot months? Do you worry about smearing and smudging your mascara or forgo blush because you fear it will melt in the humidity? Well, Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Collection will outlast any pool party or height-of-summer BBQ you attend.

The collection is waterproof, sweatproof, and weatherproof. So, yeah, it defies the elements and lets you look your best. You can enjoy makeup no matter what extracurricular activities you are engaging in.

The Cargo Swimmables range includes blushes, bronzers, eye pencils, eyeshadow sticks, brow pencils, lip pencils, and liquid lipsticks. The collection has you and your features covered. There's even a waterproof Mascara Top Coat that will transform any regular ol' mascara into a waterproof version of itself. That's some makeup sorcery right there. But who cares how it works — as long you aren't left with raccoon eyes.

But the hero product of Swimmables is the Longwear Liquid Foundation, which provides a waterproof base for your look. Even if you don't wear anything overtop, you can still enjoy a smooth, creamy canvas with this product.

So go ahead and pack your swimmies, your bottle of water, the book you've been itching to read, your sunblock, and your Cargo Swimmables makeup!

Lipstick that lasts even while submerged?! All your makeup dreams are coming true.

Here's a rundown of the Swimmables collection, which is available via the Cargo site, at Ulta.com, at Kohl's locations, and the Kohl's site.

1. Mascara Top Coat

Courtesy of Cargo Cosmetics Waterproof Mascara Top Coat $22 It's basically a waterproof and invisible seal for your mascara. It's mascara insurance, too! You can take a dip and not worry about looking like LC when her mascara lead her to cry a now-iconic black tear on The Hills. Buy Now

Like so!

2. Longwear Foundation

Courtesy of Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Longwear Foundation $34 It''s buildable so you can enjoy as much or as little coverage as you wish. It melts into skin but doesn't melt away. Buy Now

3. Brow Pencils

http://www.cargocosmetics.com/palettes-collections/swimmable/swimmablestm-longwear-brow-pencil.html Swimmables Longwear Brow Pencil $20 Brows will remain in place and well-groomed no matter how hot and sticky the weather is. Buy Now

4. Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick

Courtesy of Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick $18 This high coverage, comfortable-wear formula won't budge. Slick it on, let it dry, and take a dip in the pool or a sip of a fresh 'n' fruity drink. You won't have to worry about your lips looking all bunk. Buy Now

5. Eyeshadow Sticks

Courtesy of Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Longwear Eyeshadow Sticks $20 Apply, buff or blend with fingers, and let it set. You can enjoy a wash of color on the lids that doesn't wash away with sweat, splashes, or the sun. Buy Now

6. Eye Pencils

Courtesy of Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Eye Pencil $18 Rim those eyes in the array of colors. Proceed to swim, sweat, and sun yourself without having any concerns about smudged, smeared eye makeup. Buy Now

7. Lip Liners

Courtesy of Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Lip Pencil $18 Give lipstick a little more staying power and give lips some definition with this "don't budge" lippies. Buy Now

8. Blush

Courtesy of Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Water Resistant Blush $26 No streaking, no fading. Just flushed AF cheeks all day long. It's the silicone-coated pigments that allow for better adhesion to skin and that withstand water. Buy Now

Cargo Cosmetics on YouTube

Don't believe the hype? Watch it in action. Water doesn't ruin the product. Swoon.

9. Bronzer

Courtesy of Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Water Resistant Bronzer $29 The silky powder will allow you to get that sun-kissed glow without having to submit yourself to the often-damaging rays of the actual sun. It features the same silicone-coated pigments that help it stand up to the elements. Buy Now

The Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables makeup collection looks at rain, sweat, humidity, clingy air, ocean water, splashes from the pool, the sun, and all of the elements and thinks, "Is that all you got?" This collection will withstand even the rowdiest of pool parties.