As the temperature starts getting warmer it can really only mean one thing — Love Island is coming back, and this season looks to be better than ever. This year's show kicks off on Monday June 3 and it's looking to be pretty exciting already. Caroline Flack is back at the helm once again and if you need a little help getting back into the swing of it, the Flack has given us a little treat so in the form of a clothing line. So, lots of us want to know what's in Caroline Flack's River Island collection, and let you tell me, there's a lot to get excited over.

It feels like we haven't even had the chance to settle ourselves from the drama of last year, what with Dani and Jack breaking up (again) and there being no surviving couples from the 2018 series. Who knows what the upcoming season has to offer, but there's sure to be some major fashion moments.

Flack's new clothing range has a number of really cool styles that are perfect for the villa poolside. Whether your summer wardrobe consists of denim shorts or printed pieces this collection will likely have something for you. Flack's iconic style has been front page news for some time now and now we can finally shop her looks so whether you are actually in the Love Island villa, or simply watching from the comfort of your own home.

Caroline Flack Black Print Wide Leg Trousers £40 River Island This piece (or rather two piece) is definitely my favourite from the 22 piece collection. The top comes as an add on for £26 but this co-ord screams summer, thanks to its super lightweight feel. A 10/10 for sure. Available size 6 to size 18.

Red Caroline Flack Lipstick £10 River Island River Island is steadily expanding their makeup collection and what better way to do so than with Flack's classic red colour. This is the perfect accessory and a great colour to jazz up any outfit. Its amazing what a pop of colour can do. Is this a necessity? Of course.

Brown cross platform heeled sandals £55 River Island If these don't scream Caroline Flack I'm not sure what does, because she really is Queen of the block heel. These would work with any summer dress or in fact, they would work with almost all summer outfits, whether you're heading to the pub or going out-out. Available size 2 to 9.

Caroline Flack Green Zebra Print Midi Skirt £32 River Island The print on this skirt is seriously everything. Pair with a white crop top or with the matching top for an incredible summer statement look. The slit in the skirt adds a little sultry touch to the outfit. I'd probably pair it with trainers, but this skirt gets a huge thumbs up from me. Available size 6 to 18.