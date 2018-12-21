What's In Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty Collection? The Budget-Friendly Range Is Available In Superdrug
If you follow any British beauty editors on Instagram, you may have noticed a few of them hung out with beloved actress Drew Barrymore recently. The reason? She is launching her affordable makeup line Flower Beauty over here in the UK! But if you're wondering what's Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty collection and where you can buy it in the UK you buy it in the UK, I've got you covered.
Let's start with the basics. Barrymore is a big believer in offering accessible beauty for all (the tag line is "beauty is for everybody"), so her products are all pocket-friendly and are currently being stocked at Superdrug. The prices range from £7.99 for lip products to £14.99 for a skincare-meets-makeup priming formula. So basically, the range is accessible AF, which is a definite plus.
You get the sense from Barrymore's Instagram (and her Flower Beauty page) that this is a project she really believes in, not something just to make money from or to promote herself. She is obviously super passionate about makeup, and it really shows. Her products reflect this passion and knowledge, and speak to the average beauty-loving woman.
As far as what's in the collection, there's quite a selection. Flower Beauty features a foundation, contour palettes, lip products, primers, and a setting spray. It's all available to buy online now at Superdrug, so you can already hop on over to see what's there. It will hit stores in mid-end of January.
As mentioned, Barrymore met with a load of press and influencers when over here to share her line, some of whom shared their experience on YouTube. Scottish blogger Jamie Genevieve even did a get ready with me alongside Drew, which sounds like an absolute dream come true. The pair look like they had the best time:
So what's in the collection? Here's everything available in the UK so far:
Flower Beauty Light Illusion Foundation
This foundation is designed in order to boost the skin but has a weightless, lightweight feel. Drew revealed she loves to mix it with the Elixir Primer and just uses her fingers to apply it. Available in five shades: Porcelain to Sable.
Flower Beauty Supernova Celestial Skin Elixir Primer
A product that Drew says cannot seem to stay in stock in the U.S., this primer gives the skin an incredible luminous glow, perfect for using before makeup application.
Flower Beauty Full Coverage Concealer
Great for using both on blemishes and under the eyes due to its illuminating properties, Drew recommends using this on the eyelids as well to erase redness or signs or fatigue. Available in four shades: fair to deep.
Flower Beauty Lift & Sculpt Contour Palette
Containing three shades: one to highlight, one to sculpt and one for blusher, this is all you need for a brilliant contour.
Flower Beauty Shimmer & Strobe Highlighting Palette
Drew has fully tapped in to the world of highlighter obsession with this pretty three-shade palette, which is still less than £15.
Flower In Your Prime Pore-Minimizing Primer
Perfect for skin on the oily side (or for those who suffer with their t-zone), this helps to control oil and blurs out imperfections and pores prior to makeup.
Flower In Your Prime Hydrating Primer
If you have drier skin, opt for this formula rather than the pore-minimizer, which floods the skin with hydration.
Flower Beauty Seal The Deal Long-Lasting Setting Spray
Keep everything in place all day long with the Flower setting spray.
Flower Beauty Mix N' Matte Lipstick Duo
Available in five beautiful shades (from nudes to reds and purples), this offers an old school matte lips and a glossy lip topper.
Flower Beauty Miracle Matte Liquid Lipstick
Super pigmented and opaque, this formula comes in five stunning hues.