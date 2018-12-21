If you follow any British beauty editors on Instagram, you may have noticed a few of them hung out with beloved actress Drew Barrymore recently. The reason? She is launching her affordable makeup line Flower Beauty over here in the UK! But if you're wondering what's Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty collection and where you can buy it in the UK you buy it in the UK, I've got you covered.

Let's start with the basics. Barrymore is a big believer in offering accessible beauty for all (the tag line is "beauty is for everybody"), so her products are all pocket-friendly and are currently being stocked at Superdrug. The prices range from £7.99 for lip products to £14.99 for a skincare-meets-makeup priming formula. So basically, the range is accessible AF, which is a definite plus.

You get the sense from Barrymore's Instagram (and her Flower Beauty page) that this is a project she really believes in, not something just to make money from or to promote herself. She is obviously super passionate about makeup, and it really shows. Her products reflect this passion and knowledge, and speak to the average beauty-loving woman.

As far as what's in the collection, there's quite a selection. Flower Beauty features a foundation, contour palettes, lip products, primers, and a setting spray. It's all available to buy online now at Superdrug, so you can already hop on over to see what's there. It will hit stores in mid-end of January.

As mentioned, Barrymore met with a load of press and influencers when over here to share her line, some of whom shared their experience on YouTube. Scottish blogger Jamie Genevieve even did a get ready with me alongside Drew, which sounds like an absolute dream come true. The pair look like they had the best time:

Jamie Genevieve on YouTube

So what's in the collection? Here's everything available in the UK so far:

Flower Beauty Light Illusion Foundation £12.99 Superdrug This foundation is designed in order to boost the skin but has a weightless, lightweight feel. Drew revealed she loves to mix it with the Elixir Primer and just uses her fingers to apply it. Available in five shades: Porcelain to Sable.

Flower Beauty Full Coverage Concealer £8.99 Superdrug Great for using both on blemishes and under the eyes due to its illuminating properties, Drew recommends using this on the eyelids as well to erase redness or signs or fatigue. Available in four shades: fair to deep.