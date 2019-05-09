e.l.f (short for eyes, lips, face) has always been known to provide super affordable makeup products. They also do some pretty awesome skincare, and luckily for beauty fans, their range just expanded with the launch of a brand new collection. Consisting of four products, e.l.f's new The Supers skincare collection all costs less than £12. The line is already on sale, and fans are going wild for it. So let's take a look at the new products and check out the range as a whole.

The Supers collection is clearly designed with those of us who love sophisticated skincare with all the benefits, but can't quite face the hefty price tag that goes with it in mind. What's special about the range is that it features some of the most talked-about, respected skincare ingredients of the moment, including glycolic acid, witch hazel, aloe, and niacinamide.

The products are all pretty pleasant to look at, too. The cute pastel colours and slightly sheer packaging make them ultra Instagram friendly. They also look waaaay more expensive and boujie than they are, so you'll feel no shame at proudly displaying these bad boys in your bathroom when guests come over (but equally, don't have to panic if said guests slyly reach for your skincare, because they won't be costly to top up).

The Supers range consists of just four products, but they are all you really need for a complete regime. There is a cleanser, a toner, a moisturiser, and a mask; all 'super-powered' with certain buzzy ingredients and clever formulations. Let's take a closer look at each of the four products:

Superclarify Cleanser £6 e.l.f This cleanser should be perfect for both evening use (to remove makeup and dirt), and as your morning cleanse, (to refresh skin first thing). It contains clever niacinamide to tone and clarify the skin, and to keep pores fully at bay. It also contains lavender, which is ultra soothing on the skin and helps the complexion to maintain its moisture. Superclarify Cleanser has a foaming gel texture that most skin types should get on with. And at £6, how can you really go wrong?! Buy Now

Supertone Toner £8 e.l.f This daily toner promises to provide you with all the exfoliation you need, at a gentle, steady rate. It contains alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) derived from fruit acids, which should gently remove dead skin cells and leave skin feeling renewed and more radiant. It also contains ingredients like witch hazel, aloe, and castor oil, to help keep the complexion feeling soothed. This is probably best for skin types on the normal-combination/oily side, and should be avoided by those with sensitive skin. Buy Now

Superhydrate Moisturiser £12 E.l.f We all need a great all-rounder when it comes to moisturiser, and this one will serve you well for a nice, affordable price of just £12. It's a gel moisturiser, therefore it should feel lovely and refreshing on the skin, especially in the summer (top tip: keep it in the fridge when it gets hot). It's also super lightweight and promises to absorb into skin fast, too. This contains a range of active ingredients, including vitamin E to nourish, niacinamide to clarify, and squalane and snow mushroom to deeply hydrate. The hero of the collection, for sure. Buy Now

Supermask £12 E.l.f If you're looking for a super exfoliating, hardcore mask, this is not for you. It is in fact a more comforting mask that promises to soothe stressed out skin, and is intended for use on all skin types. Its most impressive ingredient, Centella Asiaticatica (aka Cica), is an antioxidant that tackles redness and is a green herb found in many Asian regimens. It also includes lavender, ceramides and cocoa butter for moisturising and soothing. This is great for skin that needs a real saviour in a pot. Buy Now

You can buy all four products from the E.l.f Supers skincare range on the E.l.f website. They are currently offering free shipping and a free gift when you spend £25 or more. Score!