Walmart continues to cement its reputation as a fast fashion hub — with a little help from your favorite talk show host. Ellen DeGeneres' EV1 Spring 2019 collection for Walmart.com, which offers sizes XS to XXXL and 0 to 20, is athleisure for all. The range is jam-packed with seriously cute and incredibly affordable apparel and accessories. The latest EV1 collection, which is sold at the discount retailer's stores and on its website, is on trend. There are lots of camo and floral designs. The collection boasts 75 new pieces starting at $10 and going as high as $30. Yes, every item, from the leggings to the sports bras to the hoodies, costs $30 or less.

"A big part of our spring collection is our brand new line of active wear," DeGeneres tells Bustle exclusively via email. "I love it. We have floral and camo prints, and perhaps most importantly, we have sports bras that are easy to get on and off."

EV1, which stands for "Everyone" and highlights the collection's inclusiveness, has added French terry pants and crewneck sweatshirts, along with matching leggings and sports bra sets that can also be purchased separately and come in four different prints. This range truly is as comfy as it is cute.

Courtesy of EV1

The Spring 2019 EV1 assortment also features killer basics with a twist. You can shop all your warm weather essentials, such as graphic tees with both short or long sleeves, jeans, denim jackets, shorts, and skirts. But EV1 kicks things up a notch with camo print, stripes, and patchwork. They're not-so basic basics.

Various bags are also a part of the mix. There are weekenders, totes, backpacks, and wristlets. Walmart and EV1 provide all sorts of carrying options.

Courtesy of EV1

The new EV1 pieces are available for purchase right now at the Walmart site. Select pieces will cruise into Walmart outposts on March 10.

Below are 10 of the best items in the range.

1. Maddy Straight Leg Jean In Marshmallow

EV1 Maddy Straight Leg Jean In Marshmallow $22 Walmart Buy At Walmart

These crisp white jeans give off such a fresh and summery vibe, while the rolled hem nods to the '80s.

2. Camo Utility Jacket

EV1 Camo Utility Jacket $30 Walmart Buy at Walmart

The brand's camo jacket is a stylish and transitional layering piece that can carry you through those cool spring days. You can add it back into rotation in the fall, too. It's that versatile.

3. Alex Relaxed Vintage Patchwork Jean

EV1 Alex Relaxed Vintage Patchwork Jean $24 Walmart Buy At Walmart

The cropped patchwork jeans are fashion forward. Walmart is clearly committed to being a fashion destination and these pants are proof. The mixed panels are so edgy and elevate this denim to a whole other level.

4. Camo Side Stripe Leggings

EV1 Camo Side Stripe Leggings $18 Walmart Buy At Walmart

The striped detail ups the fashion ante of the camo leggings. It's a deceptively simple flourish that makes all the difference.

5. Love Scribble Denim Jacket

EV1 Love Scribble Denim Jacket $28 Walmart Buy At Walmart

A denim jacket is a solid finishing touch to any OOTD. It pulls an entire look together. This dark wash jacket gets a stylish boost from the golden "Love" stitching that spills across the back.

6. Floral Side Strap Sports Bra In Indigo/Gray

EV1 Floral Side Strap Sports Bra In Indigo/Gray $12 Walmart Buy At Walmart

EV1's floral print sports bra is beyond cute and can be worn as a layering piece.

7. Side Stripe Jogger

EV1 Side Stripe Jogger Sweatpants $20 Walmart Buy At Walmart

Joggers are just punched up sweatpants since the silhouette is a little more structured than regular ol' sweats. You can wear these cozy pants while running errands, noshing on brunch, or lounging around the house.

8. Dreamer Thinker Doer Sweatshirt

EV1 Dreamer Thinker Doer Sweatshirt $24 Walmart Buy At Walmart

Wake up your wardrobe with a dose of neon green courtesy of this inspirational sweatshirt. It's a perfect pop of color.

9. Camo Canvas Weekender

EV1 Camo Canvas Weekender $30 Walmart Buy At Walmart

With all those weekend getways undoubtedly filling up your summer schedule, you need a durable and adorable bag like this. Those hot pink accents, though.

10. Patchwork Denim Jacket

EV1 Patchwork Denim Jacket $28 Walmart Buy At Walmart

The gradient rinse and the raw hem make this jacket a "must-own."

EV1's spring collection will supplement your warm weather wardrobe with plenty of pretty pieces and supply you with various athleisure options — without breaking the bank. The new EV1 offerings — and the Kendall & Kylie bag range — further solidify Walmart's fashion hub status.