This month marks Fenty Beauty's first anniversary and what a year it has been for Rihanna's brand. From forcing the industry to adapt its inclusivity standards by launching with 40 foundation shades to its Body Lava, Fenty Beauty disrupted the industry and has many reasons to celebrate. Fenty Beauty's First Anniversary Collection shines bright like a diamond — literally!

The anniversary assortment features just two products but both will leave you looking dipped in and dripping with diamonds. The products arrive on Friday, Sept. 7 at Sephora, Sephora.com, and the Fenty Beauty site.

You can look forward to diamond-dusted lips, lids, and limbs courtesy of Rih and co.

There's the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in the new Diamond Milk shade. It'll set you back by $18 and adds moisture-drenched shine to your pucker. The original is a peachy pink, looks-good-on-everyone shade that smells absolutely delish. Diamond Milk is its sister and it's a milky pearl hue that will add a dewy sheen to lips. It can't be all matte, all of the time when it comes to your pout! This tube will deliver mega watt shine to your smile. The XXL wand remains in tact, as does the confectionary, peach x vanilla aroma. Ahh!

There she is. That wand! That hue! That sparkle. It may be Fenty Beauty's bday, but it's the customers who are being gifted with gorgeous products.

"I am obsessed with Gloss Bomb," Rihanna said in a press release received by Bustle. "I created Diamond Milk because I wanted a color that was like a dewy highlight for your lips. It gives you that juicy luscious effect and looks good on everyone." Yes, please!

The shimmery swatches prove it does look amaze on all skin tones.

The brand suggests swiping Diamond Milk over bare lips for a glistening effect. You can also top your fave lip color with this gloss to soften it or to add dimension.

OK, so you lips are covered — with a milky, pearly gloss. The Fenty Beauty Anniversary collection also includes the Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats?!. That's certainly a mouthful for a name. So, what, exactly, is it? How do you use it? Those are all valid questions.

The compact boasts a super-fine powder that will add a color-free, 3-D sparkle to your face, body, lips, lids, and limbs. Use it wherever and however you wish. It costs just $38 to shine bright like a diamond. It's body bling that'll leave you crystal-coated.

The product was inspired by the naked crystal dress Rih wore to the 2014 CFDA Awards. This is the closest you'll get to replicating that look with your skin!

The formula is a bouncy, jelly x powder hybrid that is cool to the touch and melts into skin like butter. It's all glitz and no grit. So you can proceed to slather it all over your shoulders, decolletage, and more without worrying about chunky glitter fallout. This is also the secret product Rihanna wore last year at the Crop Over 2017 in her native Barbados. So it's been in the works for quite some time!

"You can never have enough diamonds," Rihanna said succintly. "This is the closest thing to bathing in it. The sparkle in this is just insane." You can dust this icy product all over your body for additional glimmer. It's like the frosty, winter version of the sold-out Body Lava from this summer's Beach, Please! range.

Fenty Beauty is bringing the bling for its birthday!