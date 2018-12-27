New year, new you, new gym wardrobe. Forever 21's New Year, New You Active collection (sizes XS to L) will provide all of your 2019 gym attire. Everything is under $25 so you can stock up on pieces for yoga, spin class, or running errands, since athleisure is still such a thing. While we wish the collection was a bit more size inclusive, here's hoping more sizes will be made available soon since other styles are slated to drop in 2019.

This special, activewear capsule collection arrives on Dec. 27. If you received cash or a Forever 21 gift card as a present this year, you can certainly hurry up and use it now. You can shop this active range via the brand's stores or on its site.

What's cool about this latest active collection? What sets it apart from other stylish and fast fashion workout wear? Well, for one, it's constructed with the brand's Total Coverage fabric, according to the press materials received by Bustle. It's sweat wicking, fast drying, breathable, and supportive.

In addition to full functionality, the collection is fashionable, too. It boasts color-block designs, sporty stripes, and can go from the gym to the coffeehouse to the mall to the street easily.

The collection starts as low as $12.90 and goes up to $22.90. That's good news for your holiday shopping-battered bank account, right?

The collection offers almost everything you need and want when it comes to exercise clothing. It's fresh and fun fitness style.

Courtesy of Forever 21

If you were looking to enhance your existing wardrobe with some athleisure pieces, you can do so affordably with this range. If you are ISO new gym pieces to go along with your new membership or a resolution, you can start with this collection.

Below are five cool pieces to start with and to shop. You get maximum style with minimal damage to your credit card balance. You can scoop up three or four pieces and not feel a dent in your clothes budget for the season. That's always a good thing.

1. Racerback Sports Bra

2. Breathable Leggings

3. Cropped Hoodie

4. Checkered Leggings

5. Cropped & Sleeveless Hoodie

More pieces are expected to drop in January so keep an eye out for those. Check the Forever 21 site and social feeds on the reg so you don't miss out on the newness. The details that define the pieces that are currently available make it such a fun collection to incorporate in your already-existing wardrobe.

There are loads of other active wear pieces on the Forever 21 site in a variety of colors and sizes outside of the New Year, New You assortment. The fast fashion behemoth offers plenty of versatile options for whatever your active wear needs are. There is no paucity of choices.

Happy shopping and adding to your 2019 wardrobe. Even if you're the type to eschew New Year's resolutions and such, you can still refresh your closet with some new styles.