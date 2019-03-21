One of the biggest pop icons of the '90s may have had her life cut tragically short but all generations of fans — old, new, and those who were born well after her untimely death — continue to keep her memory alive. Forever 21's Selena Quintanilla The White Rose fashion collection (available in sizes XS to 3X) features all the early-to-mid-'90s styles, cuts, and designs that you still love.

Selena was one of the era's biggest and most memorable trendsetters and her fashion legacy lives on courtesy of this collection. This apparel and accessories assortment is both balanced and beautiful in the way it immortalizes the late, great Tejano singer and the decade in which she reigned supreme. It's comprised of tees, tanks, crop tops, biker shorts, hoodies, and more. Selena's image, likeness, quotes, music, and lyrics factor into the branding and overall look. You can mix and match any of the pieces for a full Selena look or incorporate single items into your current wardrobe to rock that subtle Selena style.

The collection arrives at Forever 21 boutiques and on the brand's website on March 21. The pieces start as low as $7 and goes as high as $40.

Below are 13 of the best Forever 21 Selena offerings to shop. If you are an old school "Selenator," you will want to own every single piece.

1. Selena Graphic White Tee

Selena Graphic White Tee $17.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

This iconic image of the superstar posing with her ruby red lips, flowing raven hair, baby bangs, and arms crossed is featured on a basic white tee. It's the ultimate spring layering essential.

2. Selena Cropped White Tank

Selena Cropped White Tank $14.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

The cropped white tank boasts Selena's signature logo and a white rose on the front, with a quote on the back. It's also a terrific layering piece.

3. Selena Halter Tank

Selena Halter Tank $17.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

Several images of Selena and her beautiful face are featured on this halter tank. This entire collection demonstrates how fashion can serve many purposes besides self-expression. It also keeps the much-missed singer top of mind.

4. Selena Biker Shorts

Selena Biker Shorts $19.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

Summer is coming so it's time to start thinking about shorts. This branded biker pair will get you in a summer state of mind.

5. Selena Self-Tie Crop Top

Selena Self-Tie Crop Top $19.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

The knotted crop top in royal purple is such a fun, sassy option. You can wear it under an oversized flannel or with cut-off jean shorts.

6. Selena Cropped Hoodie

Selena Cropped Hoodie $34.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

Cropped hoodies have been quite a fast fashion trend in recent years. This raw cut option stands out due to its boxy shape, red text, and its celebration of Selena.

7. Selena Graphic White Hoodie

Selena Graphic White Hoodie $29.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

If you are a tried and true Selena loyalist, this illustrated hoodie is a must-get.

8. Selena Multi-Image Graphic Tee

Selena Multi-Image Graphic Tee $17.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

This Andy Warhol-inspired white tee, featuring multiple images of the singer, has a vintage vibe. It will look like a thrift store score.

9. Selena Graphic Joggers

Selena Graphic Joggers $29.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

You can build a complete outfit that pays homage to the singer by mixing these sweats with the matching cropped hoodie.

10. Selena Graphic Plus Size Sweatshirt

Selena Graphic Plus Size Sweatshirt $27.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

Selena's smile on this sweatshirt could light up a room. It comes in extended sizes, going up to size 3X.

11. Selena Cropped Black Tank Top

Selena Cropped Black Tank $17.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

The sparkly silver letters elevate this cropped tank. You can totally see the "other" Selena — that'd be Gomez — wearing this top to honor her namesake.

12. Selena Graphic Red Sweatshirt

Selena Graphic Red Sweatrshirt $24.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

This red top will remind you of Selena's signature lipstick shade. It adds a bright pop of color to any ensemble.

13. Selena Graphic Plus Size Black Tee

Selena Graphic Plus Size Black Tee $19.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

Selena's smash hit "Como La Flor" is referenced with this shirt, which also features several shots of her. It also goes up to size 3X.

There are plenty of other available options in the Forever 21 Selena Quintanilla White Rose fashion capsule. You can proudly display your love for the singer and celebrate her memory with any of these pieces.