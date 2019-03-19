In this digitally dominant day and age, when mailing a letter has become somewhat of a lost art, Forever 21 is bringing the post office back to the forefront with a totally wearable apparel and accessories collection. The Forever 21 USPS clothing line (available in sizes XS to XL and OX to 3X) is the fast fashion retailer's streetwear take on post office style. It's full of fun, cool, and utilitarian athleisure pieces that feature instantly familiar U.S. Postal Service branding. The pieces feature phrases released to USPS shipping services, such as "Priority Mail," "Express," and "First Class." They also boast graphics like mail trucks and the USPS logo.

Many of these playful offerings can be incorporated into your current closet and worn with plenty of basics that you already own. You can add a subtle dose of USPS chic to your OOTD or you can build an entire postal-themed outfit with multiple options from this collection.

The Forever 21 USPS collection starts as low as $14.90 and goes as high as $54.90. It's currently available for purchase on the brand's site. There are biker shorts, a zippered clutch, a belt, hoodies and jackets, a windbreaker, tees, tanks, boxy crop tops, tube tops, and more.

Below are 12 key pieces to consider purchasing. They will ensure that you are fashionable and that neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will stay you from the swift completion of your appointed rounds. Whether it's running errands, grabbing coffee, or lounging around the house on a lazy Sunday, you can wear this capsule collection on any occasion.

1. USPS Stamp Graphic Tee

USPS Stamp Graphic Tee $17.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

You can never have too many white T-shirts. You can also display your love for and support of the old fashioned institution that is the post office when wearing this simple tee.

2. USPS Graphic Reflective Trim Hooded Jacket

USPS Graphic Reflective Trim Hooded Jacket $54.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

This roomy, bright orange jacket will light up any room you walk into while wearing it. It's such a conversation starter, thanks to details like the shipping label. Wear it with skinnies, leggings, or a denim mini when out and about. It's also an excellent choice for jogging or walking after the sun goes down, thanks to the reflective detail.

3. USPS Graphic Buckle Strap Hoodie

USPS Graphic Buckle Strap Hoodie $39.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

A black hoodie is a wardrobe staple. The F21 x USPS version ups the fashion ante with the straps and all that mail detail.

4. USPS Label Hooded Windbreaker

USPS Label Hooded Windbreaker $39.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

The shipping label graphics on this windbreaker are both cute and unusual.

5. USPS Zippered Clutch

USPS Zippered Clutch $14.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

It's literally an envelope clutch. This top zip, rectangular bag would be the perfect addition to any monochromatic OOTD or night out ensemble.

6. USPS Hooded Transparent Jacket

USPS Hooded Transparent Jacket $44.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

The cropped, clear jacket is the finishing touch for a warm weather ensemble. It's a quirky piece that can be styled with any of the tube tops in this collection and/or with high-waisted jeans.

7. USPS Plus Size Priority Biker Shorts

USPS Plus Size Priority Biker Shorts $14.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

They're the royal blue biker shorts you never knew you needed or wanted but somehow just fell in love with. They come in sizes OX to 3X.

8. USPS Priority Tube Top

USPS Priority Tube Top $12.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

This bandeau is a bit daring but it's totally ripe for scorching summer days. It's an excellent layering piece for the spring when temperatures are still a bit cooler, too.

9. USPS Priority Boxy Crop Top

USPS Priority Boxy Crop Top $17.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

With the raw cut hem and lemon yellow color, this boxy crop top will punch up any other pieces its worn with.

10. USPS Express Joggers

USPS Express Joggers $24.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

Joggers are a bit more stylish than standard, loose-fit sweats. The Express logo totally elevates this pair.

11. USPS Express Crop Top

USPS Express Crop Top $19.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

The collection's crop tops give off a postal cool vibe. The short hem makes it a perfect complement to the range's yellow belt.

12. USPS Express Mail Graphic Hoodie

USPS Express Mail Graphic Hoodie $29.90 Forever 21 Buy At Forever 21

This red, white, and blue hoodie has all the receipts. No, really. There's actually a receipt graphic on the back. Because #details.

There are other items that comprise the Forever 21 USPS fashion range that should earn your sartorial "stamp" of approval. The collection is so spring and summer-ready, and provides just the boost your warm weather wardrobe needs.