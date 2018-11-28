Unless you've been living under a rock lately, you'll have noticed that Holly Willoughby is having a major style moment right now. The presenter is currently in Australia co-hosting I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here and has been documenting her brilliant outfits on Instagram. What's more, shortly before she left for the jungle, the star worked with Marks & Spencer to create a collection of clothing must-haves. And luckily for us, a new set of pieces are set to drop on 6 December. So here's everything you need to know about (and buy) from Holly Willoughby's newest M&S Clothing line...

Willoughby's latest Must-Have curation line is launching online and in-store on Dec. 6, and features an edit of 14 pieces, from animal print dresses to tailored trousers and pretty blouses. Just like her last collection, everything in the Must-Have line comes at an accessible, affordable price point, beginning at £17.50 and maxing out at just under £50.

While Dec. 6 is right around the corner, M&S have treated fans of Willoughby's to a special one-piece preview; you can already buy the super cool Animal Print Half Sleeve Waisted Midi Dress (£39.50) now.

Speaking about her new range, Willoughby commented: "I love how versatile this edit is. For example, a striped top goes with everything; this vibrant take on the classic will seriously brighten up a Winter afternoon and will look just as great with cute jeans and heels come the Spring."

Keep scrolling to see everything in the collection.

Shoes £25 Marks & Spencer A little higher than the pink pair, these heels are ready for your next 'out, out' night.

Blouse £29.50 Marks & Spencer Pair this animal print blouse with a pair of black skinny jeans and heeled boots for night out perfection.

Blouse £29.50 Marks & Spencer How pretty is this slightly ruched pale pink blouse? And for under £30, you can't go wrong.

Dress £39.50 Marks & Spencer Remember the sell-out animal print dress from Holly's last collection? I predict this will do the same.

Trousers £35 Marks & Spencer A capsule wardrobe classic, these can be dressed up with a sophisticated blouse or dressed down with some trainers and a tee.

Skirt £29.50 Marks & Spencer How '90s is this cool black mini skirt? Pair it with tights now then let your bare legs run free come spring.