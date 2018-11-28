What's In Holly Willoughby's Newest M&S Clothing Line? Here's Everything In The Super Affordable Edit
Unless you've been living under a rock lately, you'll have noticed that Holly Willoughby is having a major style moment right now. The presenter is currently in Australia co-hosting I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here and has been documenting her brilliant outfits on Instagram. What's more, shortly before she left for the jungle, the star worked with Marks & Spencer to create a collection of clothing must-haves. And luckily for us, a new set of pieces are set to drop on 6 December. So here's everything you need to know about (and buy) from Holly Willoughby's newest M&S Clothing line...
Willoughby's latest Must-Have curation line is launching online and in-store on Dec. 6, and features an edit of 14 pieces, from animal print dresses to tailored trousers and pretty blouses. Just like her last collection, everything in the Must-Have line comes at an accessible, affordable price point, beginning at £17.50 and maxing out at just under £50.
While Dec. 6 is right around the corner, M&S have treated fans of Willoughby's to a special one-piece preview; you can already buy the super cool Animal Print Half Sleeve Waisted Midi Dress (£39.50) now.
Speaking about her new range, Willoughby commented: "I love how versatile this edit is. For example, a striped top goes with everything; this vibrant take on the classic will seriously brighten up a Winter afternoon and will look just as great with cute jeans and heels come the Spring."
Keep scrolling to see everything in the collection.
Pair these with an all-black outfit for a pop of pretty colour.
A little higher than the pink pair, these heels are ready for your next 'out, out' night.
This bag comes in both black and brown, so you'll have options for all outfits.
Pair this animal print blouse with a pair of black skinny jeans and heeled boots for night out perfection.
How pretty is this slightly ruched pale pink blouse? And for under £30, you can't go wrong.
Remember the sell-out animal print dress from Holly's last collection? I predict this will do the same.
A skinny pair of mid-blue jeans should be in every woman's wardrobe.
A capsule wardrobe classic, these can be dressed up with a sophisticated blouse or dressed down with some trainers and a tee.
Throw this fluffy pink number over jeans or a cute floral dress.
This fun stripey jumper will see you through from winter to early spring.
How '90s is this cool black mini skirt? Pair it with tights now then let your bare legs run free come spring.
I love this bold, vibrant mustard coloured shirt, which'll look super cool with a pair of tailored black trousers.
Practical yet chic, these are the most in-boots of the moment.