KKW Beauty is on a serious roll. After dropping a trio of Kimoji Fruit fragances, Kim Kardashian West's Classic Collection is on deck. It's exactly what it's name announces it is — timeless neutrals that will work with all skin tones, hair, and eye colors! You can totally recreate Kim K.'s signature look(s) with the Classic range. The set is focused on lids and lips.

The Classic Collection includes a 10-pan, bronzy eyeshadow palette. It also features four lipsticks and four lip liners in peach tones.

The KKW Classic Collection arrives via the KKW Beauty site on Friday, July 27 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. That's one week from now. If you live in the L.A. area, you can hit the brand's pop-up shop on July 25 to nab it in person.

Since the Classic Collection is packed with neutrals, it's totally appropriate for day wear and avails itself of being kicked up a notch for nighttime activities. Those swatches, though. They demonstrate just how richly pigmented and wearable these shadows and lippies are.

The palette boasts seven matte shadows with a creamy but powdery finish. There are three metallic neutrals with a saturated and pearlized finish. That means you can play with texture and sheen. You can load 'em up and build your look — going all matte and smoky.

Or you can go light, airy, and barely there. You can also mix and "matte," accenting with the shimmers while piling on the mattes. The selection is versatile in both color options and formulas.

Neutrals are anything but boring with this palette. The shades are golden, orange, chocolate, copper, tan, and beyond. You can rock sultry sunset smoky eyes easily with this palette.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

The shadows were designed to be layered and have a buttery texture, according to the product description. If you are in the market for a new, bronzy palette, you can't go wrong scooping this collection up next week.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

The brand recommends applying the shadows with a brush or fingers and using either wet or dry. If you want to use them wet, we recommend misting — but not saturating— a fluffy blending brush with a makeup setting spray. Dip it into the pan, swipe on lids, and watch your shadow shade be intensified while adhering more evenly.

Here's the breakdown of shade colors and names, which are references to people, places, and events in KKW's life.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

There's Saint (metallic champagne), Florence (matte yellow brown), Selfish (matte terracotta), Calabasas (matte light brown), Chicago (metallic bronze), Fade (matte creamy beige), Dash (matte warm taupe), North (metallic copper), Family (matte red brown), and Gemini (matte deep brown).

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

The palette is $45, which shakes out to about $4.50 per pigmented pan.

There are four creme lipsticks in peach tones, along with matching liners. The comfy wear lippies will hug your pucker and add a slick of pretty 'n' peachy keen color. The lippies are $18 a tube, while the liners will set you back by $12.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

Here's Peach 1: Light Peach.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

The accompanying liner looks soooo plush and soft.

Here's Peach 2: Pinky Peach.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

The matching liner is primo.

This is Peach 3: Mid-Tone Coral.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

These pucker partners are so gorgeous!

Aaaand we have Peach 4: Burnt Red.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

That concludes our Classic Collection lipstick presentation. Aren't the lippies gorj?

There is a Classic Collection bundle, as well. It boasts all of the Classic Collection products. The price tag is $150, but it's a $164 value. You enjoy a nice bit of savings and can build an entire makeup wardrobe at the same time.

BTW, this is Kylie Cosmetics Bronze Extended Palette if you want a visual comparison to the KKW Classic Palette. It's $45 and holds 12 shadows. They are similar but not replicas but any means.

All told, the KKW Beauty Classic Collection could be your "go to" through 2018!