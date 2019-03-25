Kohl's has steadily established itself as a fashion hub where shoppers don't have to sacrifice style in favor of discount prices. Collaborations with Vera Wang, Jennifer Lopez, and Lauren Conrad have allowed the retailer to develop into a clothing destination. Now, Kohl's has launched EVRI, a plus fashion brand that features basics in sizes 0X through 4X in tops and 14W to 30W in bottoms, along with short and tall options and more curvy and less curvy fits.

EVRI, which stands for "Easy, Versatile, Real, and Inspiring," is Kohl's only private-label brand to offer size 30, according to the brand's PR reps. EVRI is currently shoppable at Kohl's stores and online. The collection starts as low as $16 and all items are under $100.

EVRI provides customers with a fun and simple shopping experience, offering fashionable basics that are affordable, comfortable, and inclusive. The range features denim essentials, along with day-to-night options such as dresses, tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, and jackets.

Ultimately, the fit and fashion-focused line offers a deep assortment of modern, trendy, and timeless pieces that are wearable, fun, and serve an expanded sector of shoppers. You can veritably build a bulk of your wardrobe with items from EVRI. You can also incorporate EVRI offerings into your current closet.

"We're proud to introduce EVRI apparel and enhance our women's plus offerings to Kohl's customers nationwide," said Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer, in a press release. "We've seen an opportunity to better meet the needs of our customers and are focused on providing the products and experience she expects... the addition of EVRI to our women's portfolio further illustrates our commitment to providing all customers with a positive and easy shopping experience."

The EVRI collection isn't the sole way that Kohl's is becoming a more welcoming and inclusive place for all shoppers. The company is further transforming the in-store and online shopping experience. According to the press release, Kohl's customers will experience a redesigned in-store layout by Fall 2019. Translation: The plus shopping space will be carefully and cohesively laid out so that customers can find the best fitting pieces from their favorite brands and shop for clothes that meet their needs with ease.

Below are nine key things from the EVRI collection to shop right now.

1. EVRI Jean Jacket

EVRI Jean Jacket $68 $49.99 Kohl's Buy At Kohl's

A jean jacket is a layering essential that can carry you through spring and fall. EVRI's denim jacket is the epitome of simple and classic chic and it will pull your outfit together.

2. EVRI Georgette Jumpsuit

EVRI Georgette Jumpsuit $78 $53.99 Kohl's Buy At Kohl's

This sophisticated sleeveless jumpsuit is so versatile. With the front sash and pockets, it's an excellent option for the office or a girl's night out. It comes in olive green and charcoal black.

3. EVRI Printed Knot Sleeve Shift Dress

EVRI Printed Knot Sleeve Shift Dress $56 $38.99 Kohl's Buy At Kohl's

What an adorable and adaptable floral LBD that will avail itself of multi-season wear. You can pair it with opaque tights, a cropped leather jacket, and combat boots for warmer, edgier look in the fall. Or you can wear it bare-legged in warmer months. Just add some glow lotion, like Fenty Body Lava, to legs for some extra sexy shimmer.

4. EVRI Utility Jacket

EVRI Utility Jacket $78 $54.99 Kohl's Buy At Kohl's

Army-inspired jackets like this one are both a stylish and fun finishing touch to any OOTD. This casual topper can be dressed up or down depending on what you wear it with.

5. EVRI Ponte Moto Jacket

EVRI Ponte Moto Jacket $78 $54.99 Kohl's Buy At Kohl's

EVRI is rich in cool jacket options that can be worn across seasons. This cropped moto jacket is the period to the end of the sentence that is your outfit. You'll totally live in this piece.

6. EVRI All About Comfort Midrise Skinny Less Curvy Jeans

EVRI All About Comfort Midrise Skinny Less Curvy Jeans $56 $39.99 Kohl's Buy At Kohl's

Every closet has several jean options for various occasions. EVRI's denim selections are plentiful and stylish, like this less curvy pair.

7. EVRI Wrap Midi Dress

EVRI Wrap Midi Dress $56 $38.99 Kohl's Buy At Kohl's

This pretty and playful purple floral frock can be worn to work or on a date. It can be teamed with sandals in summer or with chunky boots in the fall. It's a truly malleable piece.

8. EVRI Bell Sleeve Tee

EVRI Bell Sleeve Tee $40 $29.99 Kohl's Buy At Kohl's

The devil is in the details. The bell sleeves up the fashionable ante of this basic top, which comes in three lovely shades.

9. EVRI Mid-Rise Capris

EVRI Mid-Rise Capris $56 $39.99 Kohl's Buy At Kohl's

You can show off your fave kicks or sandals with these capri-length jeans. EVRI's mid-rise capris come in several washes and colors, from burnished to white to medium to black.

There are lots of other options in the range from tops to jeans to dresses. EVRI truly has something for EVRI-one.