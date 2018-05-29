Not sure what to get your dad this Father's Day? How about something that you can use too. Lush's Father Day's collection features a Bubble Spinner Bar that will make bath time a whole lot more fun for anyone using it. That's not the only new and innovative item, either.

Whether you're stocking up for dad or just doing some shopping for yourself, you can't go wrong with Lush's Father Day collection. Just like the brand spoiled mom on her special day, they're doing the same for all the important men in your life. The nine-piece collection isn't just filled with package-free products, but they're all vegan as well.

As for the products, this collection has products that you already know and love and some that you'll fall in love with as soon as you see them. There's a Superdad and The Modfather Bath Bombs, Mustachio Soap, and Kalamazoo Face and Beard Wash that are sure to make dad smile. Then there are some new additions that he won't be expecting.

Lush created a Fun For All The Family Bubble Spinner that, well, actually spins when it's put under the running faucet. As the blue star spins 'round and 'round, bubbles get put into you bath. The name says it all, my friends.

Courtesy Lush

The brand has another incredible new product, too. According to the press release, Lush created its first-ever Naked Beard Oil appropriately named No Trouble (With Beards and Stubble). The product looks like a bottle of Beard Oil, but it has no packaging on it. You just get it wet, rub it on your face, and use it until it's gone — nothing to throw away.

In fact, all of the new products in the collection are package-free. They also use plastic-free glitter, so everyone can get their shine on without hurting the environment. Basically, Lush though of it all, so you didn't have to. All that's left to do is purchase the gift for pops or yourself. No shame.

There's only one product that you won't know what you get until it arrives on your doorstep. The Moustachio Soap comes in three different colors — yellow eyes, blue mustache, and red smile. According to the website, it's a mystery item. That means that you purchase the item, but won't know which color you'll get. They're all the same formula though, so there's no need to worry.

Courtesy Lush

Every single item is up for grabs on the Lush website right now. The entire line ranges from $5.95 for soaps and beard oils to $26.95 for a large shaving cream container. Bath Bombs are prices somewhere in-between. You can also buy sets, if you can't quite decide which to get. Not to mention it will save you some money, honey.

There's just one catch. The entire collection will only be available for a limited time. There's a good chance that there will be more Naked Beard Oils to come, since, let's be honest, it's a genius item. The brand has a ton of other naked products as well, meaning that they're all made without packaging.

Lush is constantly going out of its way to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable. The brand is also constantly trying to make the products even more fun — hence the Bubble Spinner. This will be the second spinning product in the collection. The first time they launched an item like this was the Fidget Spinner Bubble Spinner. That's inspiration at its' finest.

Courtesy Lush

No matter who you're shopping for this holiday, you can't go wrong with Lush. Plus you'll definitely find something that you love while you're shopping as well. Because products like this are fun for all the family — literally.