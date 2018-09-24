The holidays are almost here. But it's never, ever too soon to plan ahead for or to start dreaming about the wonder, majesty, and magic of the holiday season. If there are lots of skin care-focused peeps on your holiday shopping list, Lush's Holiday 2018 collection is on the way. The brand shared a sneak peek of the products and they are primo for gifting. But it's totally OK if you want to buy them all for yourself.

The assortment is better than the holiday feasts you normally enjoy at various gatherings and get-togethers. That's because the collection is food-themed, with festive ingredients and scents such as gingerbread and plum.

Lush Holiday 2018 is legit yummy enough to eat. But you will be satisfied by either submerging yourself and your skin in a warm bath while using any of these tub treats or by slathering your post-bath skin with any of the lotions and creams.

Here's what you can look forward to. There's a Plum Pudding Bath Melt and the Yog Nog Yule Log, which leads to a burnt caramel-scented tub soak. Ahh!

There's also a Gingerbread Man Scented Powder, because yummy beauty products are the absolute best.

While so many holiday gifts are beautifully packaged, they do lead to so much waste. Therefore, Lush offers packaging-free versions, too.

Courtesy of Lush

So, you can feel good about purchasing, using, and gifting any of these products — like this adorbs Princess Bath Bomb.

Courtesy of Lush

Santa's Belly Shower Jelly is so fun.

Courtesy of Lush

The brand's infamous Sleepy Lotion, which is a relaxing, cult fave, is now available in Shower Gel form.

Courtesy of Lush

The lavender and tonka scent comes in both the liquid and Naked Shower Cream configurations. It's a total dream.

Courtesy of Lush

Snow Fairy smells like cotton candy. This season, the fave fragrance is available as a Jelly Bath Bomb, Dusting Powder, Reusable Bubble Bar, Body Conditioner, Shower Gel, and a Body Spray. Because #choices.

Courtesy of Lush

Fall and winter layering isn't just about your wardrobe, tees, tunics, hoodies, and scarves. You can also layer your scents. #LayerWithLush

Courtesy of Lush

The Snowman Bath Bomb is almost too cute too use. Almost.

Courtesy of Lush

The Star Light Star Bright Bath Melt will add loads of silver sparkle to your life and your skin — and to your bath and your body.

Courtesy of Lush

The Sugar Plum Fairy Body Scrub looks scrumptious. But it's simply scrub-cious.

Courtesy of Lush

Can you get down with the Puddy Holly Bubbleroon? Puddy Holly — get it? Too freakin' punny, er, funny.

Courtesy of Lush

The Naughty Elf Bubble Bar is another "must get."

Courtesy of Lush

The Holy Berry Massage Bar is just the product your skin and senses need since the season, shopping, celebrating, merriment, and relatives can get physically and mentally stressful.

Courtesy of Lush

The brand, known for its philanthropy, is also dropping the Naked Charity Pot Hand and Body Lotion. So your skin will be soft, smooth, and well-moisturized while you passively do something to help others. The lotion (not pictured) is packed with ethically-sourced ingredients, including ylang ylang and rosewood oils in a hydrating Fair Trade organic cocoa butter from Lush's community agriculture project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Your skin will be pampered. But even better — 100 percent of the sales price, which is what the customer pays sans taxes, is donated to grass roots orgs than support human rights, animal welfare, and environmental conservation.

Courtesy of Lush

Lush's Holiday 2018 collection reminds us why it's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you are all about self-care rituals. It'll make you feel good about giving — and for grabbing some items for yourself.