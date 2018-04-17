Leave it to Lush to take a holiday like Mother's Day, which celebrates strong women, and make it even better. And we're not just talking about the skin-pampering, body-loving, and sense-stimulating products that comprise the new Lush Mother's Day 2018 Collection. Those are pretty —and customarily— amazing, though. But the 15 products in Lush's Mother's Day range celebrate all of the strong women in your life.

The products honor women of all ages — mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, and beyond — with their details.

Like Beyonce said, girls run the world! The collection includes the company's signature Bath Bombs, Bubbleroons, soaps, massage bars, and shower gels, most of which are packaging-free.

Everything smells yummier than a bakery or a garden and will add a dose of pretty, spring-ready colors to the user's shower or bath.

The Lush Mother's Day collection will transform bathrooms into spa-like sanctuaries. The items are as fragrant as they are visually appealing.

Self-care routines will take on a whole new timbre and will remind you to celebrate yourself as a strong woman. You can also gift one, two or six of these products to the strong women in your life. The range is an easy, affordable, and thoughtful way to let them know you love, respect, and adore them and their strength.

1. Incredible Mom Bath Bomb

Incredible Mom Bath Bomb $5.95 Moms are the superheroes of our lives. This zesty, mask-wearing bath bomb, which features bergamot and ylang ylang, will turn her tub into fragrant sanctuary.

2. Mom In A Spin Reusable Bubble Bar

Mom In a Spin Reusable Bubble Bar $8.95 Pink water. Fluffy bubbles. A lavender and tonka scent. Multiple uses. Your mother will totally love this reusable bath treat. Notice how it spells out "Mom" with a heart. Aw!

3. Antiope Naked Shower Gel

Antiope Naked Shower Gel $10.95 Here's a simple but effective way to repay the strong women in your life who've lifted your spirits at some point or other. This deep-cleansing, Amazonian clay shower gel boasts Brazilian orange oil, which will in turn awaken her senses and smooth her skin.

4. Rosebud Soap

Rosebud Soap $10.95 Your mom and her skin will love you for gifting them with this mega moisturizing soap, which is comprised of extra virgin olive and coconut oils and fair trade organic cocoa butter. It also has a floral scent. Ah!

5. Madame President Bath Bomb

6. Mother of Pearl Marbled Bubbleroon

Mother of Pearl Marbled Bubbleroon $7.95 This jasmine-scented bubbler offers the ultimate bath assist. It's almost too pretty to use. But its best qualities are the fluffy, intoxicating bubbles that are released when you crumble it under the running water.

7. Mom, Look What I Made For You Bath Bomb

8. Baa Bar Bubble Bar

Baa Bar Bubble Bar $6.95 It's alway exhilarating to take a dip after a long, exhausting day! Baa Bar will lull users into a dozy state, since it smells like Lush's Sleepy Body Lotion. It'll take the edge off, prep you for a snooze, and soften skin at all once. That's a perfect storm product.

9. Lemon Zest Soap

10. Purple Drain Bubbleroon

Purple Drain Bubbleroon $6.95 Who needs "Purple Rain" when you can slip into the tub, indulge in warming clove bud, black pepper, and peppermint-scented bubbles, and be left with a purple drain? Get it?!

11. Purple Loosestrife Soap

Purple Loosetrife Soap $7.95 A floral soap is always a solid gift for the No. 1 lady in your life. She'll think of you every time she lathers up.

12. Citrus Are Doing It For Themselves Bubbleroon

13. Raspberry Milkshake Soap

Rasberry Milkshake Soap $9.95 Milkshakes are yummy. But this bar soap, boasting Sicilian lemon oil, sweet vanilla, and fruity davana oil, is the yummiest. Skin will drink it up.

14. Chamomile Lawn Soap

15. Honey Bear Massage Bar

Honey Bear Massage Bar $9.95 It's Mama Bear in massage bar form. The decadent mix of honey, vanilla absolute, vegan dark chocolate, and tonka absolute offers sweet relaxation, along with the softest, most skin-conditioning ingredients.

Even the strongest people in your life need some relaxing downtime.

Lush's Mother Days collection is full of fluffy, fragrant, and fun products to enhance that endeavor.