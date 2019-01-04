What's In MAC's Monochrome Collection? Fan Favorite Lipsticks Ruby Woo & Velvet Teddy Are Now Blushes & Eyeshadows, Too
Ruby Woo and Velvet Teddy are two of MAC's most popular lip shades. But they're not just for lips any longer. They're being transformed into new products for other features. The MAC in Monochrome collection features classic, beloved, and powerful lip shades reimagined as Lipglass, Powder Blush, and Matte and Frost Eyeshadow. There's also Glitter. These cult fave colors are getting the full face treatment. Now, your lips can match your lids and your cheeks.
Ruby Woo (a classic and vivid Old Hollywood blue red) and Velvet Teddy (a deep, nude beige) will be joined by other adored hues like Diva (reddish burgundy), See Sheer (grapefruit pink), Candy Yum-Yum (neon pink), and Heroine (bright purple) in the MAC in Monochrome collection.
According to the press materials received by Bustle, all six color collections will cruise onto the MAC site on Monday, Jan. 7. However, Ruby Woo, See Sheer, and Velvet Teddy will also be available for purchase at select MAC counters as of Thursday, Jan. 10.
If you've ever labored under the illusion that you can't pull off a monochromatic makeup look, the MAC in Monochrome collection shoots down that ridic assertion.
You can play with the products and build the coverage based on your preference — diffusing the color so you don't look or feel overly matchy -matchy.
This collection is all about modern monochrome.
You can go with blurred 'n' blotted lip looks.
The depth and richness of pigment is utterly gorgeous.
These shots of women of all different skin tones and backgrounds rocking MAC in Monochrome should serve as a source of inspo for how you can use the products.
If you are a Ruby Woo devotee, you so need to try the hue on other features.
Ditto on Velvet Teddy.
Don't fear bright pops of color — EVER.
Lipsticks are $19.50, while Lipglass tubes are $17.50. Glitters are $22. Eyeshadows are $17 and blushes are $24. Below is a breakdown of the color stories.
1. Ruby Woo
Holly Folly eyeshadow is frosty AF.
Walking Heartbeats rocks a matte finish but the hue is equally ravishing.
The Glitter reminds you of Dorothy's slippers in The Wizard of Oz, doesn't it?
Ruby Woo in Lipglass form could easily achieve Holy Grail status.
Classic AF.
Apple Red Blush is so very.
2. Velvet Teddy
Dear Teddy sparkles so hard.
Soft Teddy is velvety and plush.
How about some Bronze glitter?
Live your best — with Best Teddy on your pucker.
A true original. This universal nude looks good on everyone.
Sur is a sexy and subtle blush hue.
3. Diva
Dare to Diva is too cool for words.
Diva Demands is aptly named.
A Rose by any other name... is just as glitteriffic.
La Dolce Diva is delish.
Bordeaux lips can be yours with this fan fave lippie.
Diva Don't Care — because of course she doesn't.
4. Heroine
Who's your Hollywood Heroine?
What A Heroine indeed.
Heliotrope is a glorious glitter that is hot purple.
Heroine as a Lipglass is such a "yes!"
The original matte bullet lipstick will leave you blowing air kisses all day.
Undercover Heroine at your service.
5. Candy Yum Yum
Take a trip to Candyland.
What's sweeter than Bright Pink?
Iridescent Hot Pink Glitter is just that.
Wear CYY as a gloss and no other makeup and you'll still be majorly glam.
You'll be pretty in pink with the OG lippie.
Allow your cheeks to say hello to Fashion Frenzy.
6. See Sheer
See Stars sparkles like the night sky.
See The Future with this sexy shadow.
Copper Glitter has so many possibilities.
See Me Shine is reflective like a mirror.
The original See Sheer is mwah-worthy.
Crush. Flush. See Me Blush.
You can do a complete color story on all of your features or mix and match as you wish. If Ruby Red or Velvet Teddy have long been your lip "go tos," allow them to beautify other features with this range.