When it comes to young Hollywood stars, Millie Bobby Brown is one of the more recognizable names. While her acting chops are certainly a feather in her cap, the star's style has also garnered attention. Now, Millie Bobby Brown's Florence makeup and skin care line is on the way, and it's actually something she's been teasing online for some time now.

On Aug. 20, Brown took to her Instagram account to announce Florence, her new makeup and skin care range for young adults. The 15-year-old actress says in her post that she's been working on the venture for a whopping two years, and now, it's finally here for her fans to enjoy.

In video posted to her Instagram account, Brown starts by saying that young people deserve a range that will give them a good start to their skin, and based on the video, Brown is speaking of both makeup and skin care. The footage goes on to show girls who look roughly Brown's own age using and playing with the product as the actor explains that the range is meant to be both "easy to get and fun to use," and still retain the playfulness of youth while moving into the teenage years.

In her caption, Brown writes that the new brand is, "literally the love of my life," and that she, " can't begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it."

As for what's in the range, Brown nor the brand have released a full product list. However, if you head to the Florence Instagram page, you'll see what looks to be the full range in photo form.

Based on Brown's video for the brand as well as the images of the products, the star seems to have wanted to keep products simple but fun and targeted specifically to her peers. Products like under eye gel patches, a moisturizer, skin mist, lipsticks, brow gel, and skin tint have all made the cut and are perfect introductory products for teenagers.

Plus, according to an interview with Women's Wear Daily, Brown's entire range is vegan and cruelty free as well as affordable. The prices begin at just $10 and stop at just $34. Like Brown says in the video, they're also easily available. Florence by Mills will be sold in Ulta stores and online.

Brown didn't launch Florence by Mills out of the blue (or purple based on the brand's color scheme). The actor turned beauty brand creator has been teasing her secret project for a few weeks now.

On Aug. 1, Brown revealed on Instagram that the color of her brand would be purple as she popped a massive balloon full of confetti. On July 26, the actor posted a video of herself discussing the project as one that she wants people to love as much as she does.

If you love minimalist skin care or makeup, have teenager family members, or just love Millie Bobby Brown, her new range Florence by Mills is set to launch on Aug. 26 according to a countdown on the brand's Instagram stories. Mark your calendar and congratulate Brown on her latest venture.