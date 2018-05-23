With Memorial Day right around the corner, you're probably already thinking about all the grilling you'll be doing and the Rosé you'll be drinking. But while you're busy celebrating the unofficial start of summer, also keep an eye on the sales that come hand in hand with the three day holiday — especially the Old Navy 2018 Memorial Day sale. If you're looking to update your wardrobe on a budget, you can't find much cheaper than Old Navy.

From dresses, to playful swimsuits, to affordable workout wear, if you're not scrolling through Old Navy's sale section then you'll be missing out on some massive savings. Tees, tanks, shorts, and swimwear are slashed by 50 percent both in stores and online, and dresses are 30 percent off, meaning you can afford to buy double as much as you normally would. From cotton minis clocking around $25, to summer-ready front-tie tops costing $10, to off the shoulder swimsuits costing no more than $20, you can satisfy your shopping cravings without having to feel shopper's remorse after. And even more exciting is the fact that the sale is already under way! To give you an idea what they have to offer, below are a few of the under $20 items you can't miss.

Old Navy Relaxed Tie-Front Top for Women $11.50 Old Navy Made from 100 percent cotton and being machine wash ready, this is the perfect top for hot summer days. The natural material will keep you cool, and the minimalist style is perfect to mix and match with pants and skirts. You can choose between five different colorway options (including solid color shirts instead of stripes), and it runs up to an XXL. Buy Now

Old Navy Mid-Rise Everyday Shorts $11.50 Old Navy If you're looking to update your denim shorts collection with some prints, these tropical mid-rise pants are the perfect pick. Sky blue and decorated with white flowers, they will pop against any top you throw at them. The sizes range from 0 to 20. Buy Now

Old Navy Tie-Hem Soft Gingham Shorts $15 Old Navy Is summer every complete without a gingham staple? Shorts that sit high on the thigh, these pants feature an elastic waistline and tie-hem detail at the sides. It's also made out of linen, so it's the perfect staple for humid, sweaty weather. This piece runs from XS to XXL. Buy Now

Old Navy One-Shoulder Swim Top $12.50 Old Navy Coming in three different colors — from Darling Clementine, to Heirloom Roses, to Golly Gee Garnet — this one-shoulder neckline is a retro sporty look for your summer swimming activities. It runs from an XS to an XXL. Buy Now

Old Navy Knotted-Tie Swim Top $12.50 Old Navy For a more retro swim top, check out this orange, blue, and white striped suit with its sweetheart neckline and knotted tie. You can take off the straps to transform it into a bandeau bodice, and it runs from sizes XS to XXL. Buy Now

Old Navy Jersey-Knit Sleeveless Swing Dress $18.90 Old Navy If you're looking for a comfy everyday dress, look no further than this striped swing dress. Loose and made from a soft jersey with comfortable stretch, it comes in seven different prints running from stripes, to florals, to solid hues to match whatever aesthetic you have. It runs from XS to XXL. Buy Now

Old Navy High-Rise Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Cropped Pants $15 Old Navy Linen is the way to go when the temperature starts creeping up the thermometer, and these high-rise, wide-leg pants are a stylish way to ride out the heat wave. You can choose between this chambray pair or a black and white striped version, and it runs from XS to XXL. Buy Now

