Shoes have the power and potential to make or break any outfit. Sustainable apparel brand Reformation, known for its amazing assortment of dresses and which has just extended its size offerings, understands this fashion fact. Reformation dropped its first-ever shoe collection, which is available on May 9. The brand is stepping into the footwear category with stylish flats, espadrilles, and heels. You better be pedi ready since the Reformation footwear range offers plenty of choices to get you stoked for open-toe shoe season. The assortment also nods to the '90s, courtesy of the vintage silhouettes with minimal detailing. The shoes come in bold colors and metallics, so they hit on all of the warm weather trends.

The Reformation shoe collection is sustainably made, of course. What does that really mean? Accordng to the press materials received by Bustle, the brand uses chrome-free leather and jute, which saves an average of 52% CO2 emissions, 70% water, and 65% waste compared to most shoes bought in the U.S. Therefore, you can feel good about wearing these shoes since they have less of an environmental impact while allowing you to put your best foot forward.

There are 11 styles in several colors and prices start as low as $128. There are kitten heel flip flops, backless ballet flats, wrap strap sandals that tie at the ankles, slinky heels, mules, and more.

Courtesy of Reformation

Below is every pair in Reformation's debut shoe collection. This suite of shoes can be worn with literally anything in your closet. They are chic enough to be worn for semi-formal occasions. But they can also be paired with your casual summer staples — shorts, low key dresses, casual skirts, shorts, and tanks — for an additional kick of glamour. They can be dressed up or down, thanks to their versatility.

1. Marion Sandal

Marion Sandal $128 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The Marion slide is deceptively simple. It's a seriously sexy, two-strap shoe that will look great with basically any frock. This style runs small.

2. Porto Sandal

Porto Sandal $218 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The rope-like straps of the Porto heel are such a delicate detail. These sandals, which come in black, white, and red, beg to be worn with a t-shirt dress with pockets, like the brand's own Charli. This pair will give your outfit an extra dose of oomph.

3. Menage Sandal

Menage Sandal $198 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The chunky heel elevates the Menage sandal — literally. You can rock these with a maxi at a beachside wedding. This style comes in white, green, and gold.

4. Isabelle Sandal

Isabelle Sandal $198 Reformation Buy At Reformation

These strappy slingbacks are one of the dressier shapes in the collection. You could wear these to the office and for a night out. They come in red, white, and black options.

5. Jeanne Sandal

Jeanne Sandal $158 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The Jeanne is a gorgeous gladiator available in brown, black, and white. Wear this style with destroyed jean shorts or a voluminous mini dress. This footwear can be as casual or as dressy as whatever else you wear it with.

6. Belle Flat

Belle Flat $178 Reformation Buy At Reformation

This bow-tied ballet flat is backless and super chic. You could rock it with a romper or a summer jumpsuit for a totally cool vibe. It's also available in red.

7. Corsica Sandal

Corsica Sandal $128 Reformation Buy At Reformation

A between-the-toe flat sandal is a must for the summer season and works with everything already in your wardrobe. The Corsica sandal runs a half size small and comes in brown, gold, and black.

8. Caroline Sandal

Caroline Sandal $198 Reformation Buy At Reformation

The Caroline has a 2-inch kitten heel that is beyond adorable.

9. Camille Espadrille

Camille Espadrille $158 Reformation Buy At Reformation

You will ascend to amazing sartorial heights this summer, thanks to this closed-toe and ankle-accentuating espadrille.

10. Lily Espadrille

Lily Espadrille $128 Reformation Buy At Reformation

There's an open-toe, flat espadrille in the collection, too. It's available in red, black, and natural tones.

11. Kelly Sandal

Kelly Sandal $198 Reformation Buy At Reformation

A good pair of goes-with-everything black heels is like an LBD — a wardrobe essential. This ankle strap version with gold detail and a classic silhouette also comes in a beige version if you are all about neutrals.

Reformation’s first-ever shoe range is all about simple summer footwear fun. It definitely has fashion watchers and brand loyalists wondering if a second collection is on the horizon for fall. Could you imagine Reformation boots and booties? While the brand has given no indication of another drop of shoes, enjoy the summer sandals and grab a pair. Your feet will thank you.