If you've labored under the illusion that Coach is a somewhat staid, logo-happy, and decidedly '90s and '00s brand that you've since outgrown, think again! Selena Gomez's new Coach clothing and handbag collection is a total upgrade. For Fall 2018, Gomez and Coach have collaborated on their very first ready-to-wear fashion range, while glorious bags and accessories are coming back for a second season.

What we've seen so far is modern, chic, and millennial-friendly. Selenators will want to wear these pieces and tote these breathtaking bags all over town. It's legit that good!

Both Gomez and the brand shared ad campaign images teasing the new assortment on Instagram. Of course it was an instant Insta love fest — followers went wild and espoused their love for and their plans to shop these pieces.

If you have been in the market for a structured and chic, yet still playful new bag for the upcoming fall season, your search has effectively ended with this suite.

You have the option to sign up for email updates about Selena Gomez x Coach. The collection will be available for online pre-order as of Tuesday, Aug. 14. It will be shoppable at Coach boutiques on Friday, Aug. 31.

So get ready to smash open your piggy bank and shop in the next few weeks.

What a ladylike yet edgy look, right? It's the perfect execution of soft yet sharp 'n' sexy. "I'm so proud of the collection," Gomez stated in a press release, per PEOPLE. "What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning."

If you take inspo from Gomez's DNA distinct style, this collection is all you.

The bag drew the lion's share of attention. How could it not, though? The shape and the hardware are stunning.

Instagram has spoken — this bag is a hit.

This comment sums up all of the feels. Gomez serves up a lewk in this campaign image and fans want to replicate it.

While Gomez's '90s-inspired mix of a slinky slip dress and an oversized, cozy knit cardi in millennial pink is on point and basically your September uniform, that structured bag is what magnetically draws the eye.

Fans are feeling it. From the color to the details, it's a keeper. Gomez and Coach have truly hit on something and are honing an aesthetic that feels like such a modern and millennial upgrade for this long-standing brand.

Dreamer is a roomy top-handle bag. That's an oh-so-fall shade in mixed materials.

The Dreamer bag is indeed a dream. You will always slay with a millennial pink bag dangling off your wrist or from your bent elbow.

Dreamer is essentially on its way to becoming the "It" bag of Fall 2018. Those gold grommets and hardware are everything and are an exceptional complement to the burgundy leather.

If you are all sorts of shook by the bags and beyond, sign up for the email updates stat. The pre-release buzz is louder than an airport apron and you so do not want to miss out!