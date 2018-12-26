Now that the storm of the holiday madness has cleared, there's a cluster of deals already going on. One awesome place to spend all those gift cards and holiday cash you've received is Target's clearance section. Since the holidays have calmed down, the megastore is now offering thousands of discounted apparel and beauty items to after-Christmas shoppers.

When it comes to shopping Target's clearance, you know there's going to be something good enough to end up in your cart. However, shopping clearance overall is another smart way to save going into the new year, and this year customers will be saving 50 percent on apparel items and up to 50 percent on beauty. If you didn't love post-holiday shopping before, maybe these deals will change your tune.

Among Target's clearance deals are still some festively packaged makeup and pajama pieces from the holiday hoopla, but there's also deals on the regular everyday stuff you need to get through next year. From lipsticks for as little as $1.50 to dresses that'll transition you into spring for under $20, there's almost no way you can turn a blind eye to this clearance rack.

On the other hand, it's probably better to show you rather than tell you, so here are the best clearance picks.

Lip Balm Ornament

Although you may be quick to take your tree down, don't overlook ornament gifts. You can get this flavored cake batter lip balm for the same price as a bag of chips and it's kind of a no brainer as to why this may be a favorite. They also come in other flavors like sweetvanilla and pineapple.

Mermaid Eyeshadow Palette

Who isn't a fan of mermaids these days? It's only a matter of time before you're looking at this 14-piece mermaid eyeshadow palette long enough to convince yourself that you *need* it. No one would blame you, girl.

Long Sleeve Wrap Dress

A lot of fashionistas are suckers for a wrap dress, and this one is definitely a potential impulse buy. This Xhilaration wrap dress would get anyone excited for warmer weather, not to mention, it also comes in sizes XS-2X.

Plaid Jacquard Ruffle Pullover

There's still a way to go through the cold, but this black and plaid sweater may just be cute enough to embrace the bitter air for a little bit longer.

Contrast Stitching T-Shirt

Target describes this stretchy activewear top as sporty-chic, and that's the vibe some hope for when attending the gym. It also (obviously) comes with a matching pair of pants if you're the kind of person who can't stand when their blacks don't match.

Target Beauty Box

Treat your skin this winter with Target's beauty box containing skin products from your favorite brands. It's packed with a Burt's Bees Moisturizing Lip Mask, a Bliss Jelly Cleanser, a Lumene's VALO Glow Boost Essence, and Make Prem's Micro Tension Moisturizing Cream.

Defy and Inspire Snowflake Nail Polish Set - 12pc

If your nails need a little glitz and glam, wave your gift card at this 12 piece nail polish set. It contains nine solid shades and four glitters, so you get the best of both worlds.

Profusion Cosmetics Pro Eyes Professional Eye Kit - 32pc

A palette to cover all the bases for a face beat, this one by Profusion Cosmetics includes 20 eyeshadows, four concealers, two dual brow powders, two gel liners, one eyeshadow primer and 3 Pro Series Brushes.

Simply because items go on sale doesn't mean it's not of values to another shopper, and there are some real treasures in this bunch. If you need to take back gifts and do a gift swap, Target's the place to start.