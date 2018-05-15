What's In Target's Disney Beauty Line? Your Makeup Bag Is About To Get Mickey-ified
Your makeup is about to sprout mouse ears, my friends. As PopSugar found, Target quietly launched an entire Disney beauty line filled with everything from makeup and skincare to bath items. The best part is that it's super affordable. You know, so you can get in on the fun and still save your money for a trip to Disney.
It's an unspoken rule that everything that's Disney is just better. Those two little ears can take an already great product over the top into nostalgia territory. Target's new items are no different. The brands Junk Food and L'Oréal launched products with Disney packaging. There's lipsticks that Minnie would approve of, lotions and soaps to make bath time more magical, and balms for you to carry around in your pocket.
If you think that's good, just wait until you see the price. Every single item in Target's collection is less than $8. That's not a typo, either. The line of affordable beauty products will only be around for a limited time, so you're going to want to stock up while you still can.
You can shop the line online at Target with select items in-stores. Here's a look at everything in the line, because it's too good not to see. Be warned though, you're going to want every single item.
Mickey Loofa
Bath time just got a lot more magical. This bath pouf with ears is a staple item plus a little more. Because all great things are a little extra.
2. Lipsticks
Odds are that you're already on the search for another pink lipstick. This is just another reason to buy. The drugstore lipstick that you already know and love just got a little better. You know, with Mickey on the front.
3. Lipsmacker Set
There are some brands that just bring the nostalgia as soon as you see it. Lipsmackers is one of them. The brand is going above and beyond to become even more nostalgic, if you can believe it.
4. Hand Sanitizer
When you're walking around Disney, you're going to need some hand sanitizer. You might as well fit the theme with this one. Or, you know, just carry it around because it's adorable.
5. Eyeliner
This is the most expensive item in the collection, but it's well worth it. The black retractable liner just got a little upgrade with adorable packaging. There's Mickey logos all over the cap of this product.
6. Face Masks
$3 each
Does it get any more adorable than this? These single face masks are the perfect gifts for friends, family, or even yourself. They're so affordable that you're going to want to buy them for everyone.
7. Lotion Set
That price is not a mistake. You can get a set of two lotions for $4 each. That's a gift that keeps on giving, my friends.
8. Single Lotions
If the set isn't for you, you're going to love the adorable minis. These come in blackberry, citrus mint, and green tea aloe mint. Basically, a little bit of everything.
9. Mascara
A makeup bag wouldn't be complete without mascara, and even Mickey knows it. This collagen lash enhancer has tiny little Mickey Mouse heads all over the tube, so you can feel the magic as you apply.
10. Bubble Bath
You can keep the magic alive with this Mickey Mouse bubble bath. It comes in berry and citrus mint. If nothing else, it will look super adorable sitting on your counter.
11. Bath Set
Bath gel and bubble bath go hand-in-hand, just like Mickey and Minnie. You can get an entire set for less than $5 too. It's almost too good to be true.
Bottom line: you can't go wrong no matter what you buy.