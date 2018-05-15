Your makeup is about to sprout mouse ears, my friends. As PopSugar found, Target quietly launched an entire Disney beauty line filled with everything from makeup and skincare to bath items. The best part is that it's super affordable. You know, so you can get in on the fun and still save your money for a trip to Disney.

It's an unspoken rule that everything that's Disney is just better. Those two little ears can take an already great product over the top into nostalgia territory. Target's new items are no different. The brands Junk Food and L'Oréal launched products with Disney packaging. There's lipsticks that Minnie would approve of, lotions and soaps to make bath time more magical, and balms for you to carry around in your pocket.

If you think that's good, just wait until you see the price. Every single item in Target's collection is less than $8. That's not a typo, either. The line of affordable beauty products will only be around for a limited time, so you're going to want to stock up while you still can.

You can shop the line online at Target with select items in-stores. Here's a look at everything in the line, because it's too good not to see. Be warned though, you're going to want every single item.

Mickey Loofa

2. Lipsticks

3. Lipsmacker Set

4. Hand Sanitizer

Target Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Assorted $3 Target When you're walking around Disney, you're going to need some hand sanitizer. You might as well fit the theme with this one. Or, you know, just carry it around because it's adorable. Buy Now

5. Eyeliner

6. Face Masks

Target Mickey Mouse Face Mask $3 each Target Does it get any more adorable than this? These single face masks are the perfect gifts for friends, family, or even yourself. They're so affordable that you're going to want to buy them for everyone. Buy Now

7. Lotion Set

8. Single Lotions

Target Mickey Mouse Hand Cream $3 Target If the set isn't for you, you're going to love the adorable minis. These come in blackberry, citrus mint, and green tea aloe mint. Basically, a little bit of everything. Buy Now

9. Mascara

10. Bubble Bath

Target Mickey Mouse Bubble Bath Berry Blossom $4 Target You can keep the magic alive with this Mickey Mouse bubble bath. It comes in berry and citrus mint. If nothing else, it will look super adorable sitting on your counter. Buy Now

11. Bath Set

Bottom line: you can't go wrong no matter what you buy.