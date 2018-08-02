Everyone knows the mystical-like pull of Target, where you go in to buy detergent and end up leaving with a new ottoman, gourmet trail mix, and half of the women's section sales rack. It's impossible not to love the big box brand's offerings, and they're about to get a whole lot more tempting. Target is launching Wild Fable and Original Use, two new brands for men and women that are as size inclusive as they are trendy.

Both brands have young, fashion-forward shoppers in mind, where the store has worked directly with teens and young adults across the country to create collections that they would actually want to buy. The outcome was two labels that will provide the next generation of shoppers with the latest trends and fashions without excluding people because of price or size. You won't see these brands breaking the bank or stopping at a size 12, sticking to their idea that fashion is for all.

For example, Wild Fable is the women's line of clothing, accessories, and shoes, and it will range in size from 0 to 26W, with all the pieces clocking in under $40. Especially considering that teens and young adults usually have a small fixed income, this is an important factor to make the clothes accessible to that customer base.

“We’ve been on a journey to reimagine our portfolio of owned and exclusive brands for more than a year now, and we’ve built a ton of momentum with guests of all ages,” says Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “We’re thrilled to add Wild Fable, Original Use and Heyday to our mix, giving our younger guests relevant, inspiring products they’ll only find at Target.”

Original Use is the men's clothing line, and Target is hoping to give young men options to experiment with their styles a little more and push outside of their boundaries. The collections will have a street-meets-vintage-modern aesthetic, with prices ranging from $10 to $40. The sizes are also diverse, where everything will be available in straight sizes and Big & Tall sizes.

These collections will be coming to Target on Aug. 3 — check out some of their sneak peeks below!

Create your best athleisure look with this crop top and fancy-sweatpants combo. The track pants are a little different from your typical joggers in that they're high waisted, have pleats, and stylish snap buttons riding up the shin. Or if it's too hot to wear so much fabric, you can always create a denim-and-tee combo with a stylish fanny pack slung across your chest.

There will be high waist jeans and ruched crop tops for all body types.

Channel your inner Clueless character with a series of plaid pieces. Mix and match them for a bold and modern look, or pair them together to give off an authentic Cher Horowitz-like look.

Frayed jeans, gummy Mary Jane shoes, turtleneck crop tops layered underneath tank tops — this outfit is pure goodness.

The Original Use label is just as stylish, and will be easy to shop for one's own closet, no matter what one's gender is.

Who doesn't need a good bomber jacket in their closet?

Lilac sweaters with metallic detailing for the win.

All of these pieces will be available at Target starting Aug. 3 — happy shopping!