What's In The Alexandra Shulman x No7 Collection?

By Rebecca Fearn
Since leaving Vogue in her position as Editor In Chief, Alexandra Shulman has enjoyed success with her first book and Mail On Sunday column. She's also working on a new fashion memoir, solidifying her position as one of the most knowledgable fashion insiders. So it may perhaps come as a surprise that she has now dipped a toe into beauty, working with Boots to create a Christmas gifting collection. So what's in the Alexandra Shulman No7 collection? Here's everything you need to know, from gifting options to dates and prices.

Shulman has worked with No7 to curate a set of six gifts for Christmas, featuring a number of the brand's bestsellers, from lip crayons to nail polishes, foundations to eyeshadows. There are two thematic lines that weave through her designs; one a William Morris-style print, and the other a 50s-inspired graphic look.

As with all of No7's offerings, Shulman's designs all come with an affordable price tag, the cheapest set being £10, and the most expensive still only £30. These are great options for Christmas gifting, from stocking fillers to all-out under the tree wonders.

Speaking about working with No7, Shulman explained: "It has been a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with a brand that offers product, at an accessible price, without compromising on detail and innovation."

She continued, speaking directly about her designs: "Sometimes we just want to feel comfortable appearing as the woman that we know we are, and sometimes, we want to move outside that comfort-zone and experiment – which is also the joy of fashion."

"These gifts have been designed with that in mind. Both of their packaging explore the idea of intricate print which has re-entered our wardrobes and our homes — and now with these gifts, our dressing table and bathroom cabinet."

The gifts are available online at boots.co.uk and in store from 4 November. Here's everything featured in the curated collection:

Decorative Nature:

Alexandra Shulman x No7 Cosmetic Duo
£10
|
Boots
This cute tin is the perfect stocking filler, featuring a lip crayon and red nail polish; essentially, everything you need for the festive season.
Alexandra Shulman x No7 Beauty Treats
£20
|
Boots
Perhaps my favourite of the bunch, this cute circular tin has a nice selection of No7 bestsellers, including a lip gloss, blusher, and mascara.
Alexandra Shulman x No7 Your Best Face
£30
|
Boots
The most pricey set in the collection (and yet still totally affordable), this chic makeup bag comes with everything from a mascara and nail polish to a brush.

Graphic Abstract:

Alexandra Shulman x No7 Embrace Your Face
£25
|
Boots
I love this graphic makeup bag, and if that's not enough, you'll also get two eyeshadows, a foundation, eye pencil, and lipstick.
Alexandra Shulman x No7 Beauty Duo
£10
|
Boots
Another small and cute stocking filler, this lip product and nail product come with cool graphic packaging.
Alexandra Shulman x No7 Cosmetic Favourites
£18
|
Boots
Getting red for a glam night out? This little box contains everything you will need makeup-wise.