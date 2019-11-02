Since leaving Vogue in her position as Editor In Chief, Alexandra Shulman has enjoyed success with her first book and Mail On Sunday column. She's also working on a new fashion memoir, solidifying her position as one of the most knowledgable fashion insiders. So it may perhaps come as a surprise that she has now dipped a toe into beauty, working with Boots to create a Christmas gifting collection. So what's in the Alexandra Shulman No7 collection? Here's everything you need to know, from gifting options to dates and prices.

Shulman has worked with No7 to curate a set of six gifts for Christmas, featuring a number of the brand's bestsellers, from lip crayons to nail polishes, foundations to eyeshadows. There are two thematic lines that weave through her designs; one a William Morris-style print, and the other a 50s-inspired graphic look.

As with all of No7's offerings, Shulman's designs all come with an affordable price tag, the cheapest set being £10, and the most expensive still only £30. These are great options for Christmas gifting, from stocking fillers to all-out under the tree wonders.

Speaking about working with No7, Shulman explained: "It has been a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with a brand that offers product, at an accessible price, without compromising on detail and innovation."

She continued, speaking directly about her designs: "Sometimes we just want to feel comfortable appearing as the woman that we know we are, and sometimes, we want to move outside that comfort-zone and experiment – which is also the joy of fashion."

"These gifts have been designed with that in mind. Both of their packaging explore the idea of intricate print which has re-entered our wardrobes and our homes — and now with these gifts, our dressing table and bathroom cabinet."

The gifts are available online at boots.co.uk and in store from 4 November. Here's everything featured in the curated collection:

Decorative Nature:

Graphic Abstract: