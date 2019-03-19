As soon as the weather gets hot, the clothing choices for fashionistas get even hotter. Fashion babes, please go off because the springiest plus size collaboration is coming. Beauticurve X Lane Bryant capsule collection (offers sizes 10-28) launches on March 20, and you are going to love every single piece.

If you aren't familiar withBeauticurve, the blog is founder Rochelle Johnson's personal style website that focuses on fashion, beauty, and lifestyle from a plus size person's perspective. On Instagram, Johnson has amassed over 200,000 followers and she brings her vibrant style to life in these new spring-ready looks. Featuring 10 pieces, the collection includes a selection of spring-like prints on dresses and one jumpsuit. Plus, all of the pieces are designed in the easiest and breeziest silhouettes.

A press release states Johnson started out as a Lane Bryant sales associate. Since becoming a Lane Bryant co-designer in her come-up, she expresses in the release that the collaboration is a “full circle moment.”

“My experience in store opened my eyes to what plus size women respond to fashion-wise,” Johnson says. “It was beyond important for me to draw on that experience with the team at Lane Bryant to create dresses that women can feel joyful, spirited and empowered in. I want to inspire her [the customer] to try new prints and colors, from blush pink to leopard print.”

The Beauticurve x Lane Bryant collection will be available in over 100 Lane Bryant stores and on LaneBryant.com. This particular also collaboration ranges from sizes 12 to 28, and will retail between $79.99 and $99.99.

Courtesy of Lane Bryant

All of the dresses are each designed with specific events in mind for the shopper. Susan Rodgers, the Chief Marketing Officer of Lane Bryant says in the press release that the dresses are perfect for special occasions all throughout spring.

“There is no denying the beauty and femininity of a great dress,” Rogers says. “The Beauticurve X Lane Bryant collection delivers endless possibilities for our client. Rochelle has created beautiful dresses that are beyond versatile for a client’s event-packed spring calendar; from weddings to graduations, and all of the can’t miss occasions she attends throughout the season. Fans of Rochelle and our clients are sure to fall in love with this collaboration.”

Courtesy of Lane Bryant

Despite the majority of the collection consisting of dresses, Johnson designed one loose-fitted jumpsuit. Besides, who doesn't love pants?

The jumpsuit is off-the-shoulder and features a black and white stripe print with a matching fabric belt to cinch the waist.

Courtesy of Lane Bryant

In a promo video, Johnson says she was blindsided by the impact of her Beauticurve blog.

“When I started I was just telling people where to buy clothes, but it turned into something way bigger," she says." Just by me being myself it inspires other women, and I just never thought that that would happen.”

There's no shame in owning who you are. Fortunately for thick, curvy, and fat fashion lovers, Johnson is showing who she is by offering them the cutest spring looks.