Your best friend is the person you usually consider as part of your extended family. You (willingly) share your clothes, secrets and other meaningful things with that one person who gets you best. But it's not everyday that a limited edition Becca BFFs makeup collection is made in your friendship's honor. That's a treat strictly for famous BFFLs Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq.

You'd think that after all the makeup collaborations done within the KarJenner fam, it was about time Khloe would dip into the makeup mayhem. But Khlo Money has now decided to venture out into the beauty industry with her sister from another mister, Malika Haqq in a new 7-piece collection.

According to Refinery29, the two partnered up to create something that reflected their love for makeup, but could also be applied to their differences in shades.

"Khloe and I would do our makeup together and there have been plenty of times where we couldn't share certain things, like highlighters, because of our totally different skin tones," Haqq told Refinery. "But occasionally we would come across something that looks good on the both of us, so it is possible to have products that flatter a range of complexions."

The collaboration features two face palettes curated by each girl, 4 different lipstick shades, and a pack of tic tac toe XO-shaped highlighters made with love from the decade-long besties.

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Glow Letters

What looks like a play on Valentine's Day candies, this collection brings Becca fans a new kind of highlighter product. These glow letters feature X, O, and heart-shaped highlighter minis are powder products to get your glow on point. They come in both shimmering bronze & golden champagne shades.

Khloe's Bronze, Blush & Glow Palette

Both Khloe's and Malika's curated palettes consist of a highlighter, bronzer, and two blushes made to pop on skin tones specific to each bestie. While Khloe's features more lighter-toned pinks and muave shades, Malika's contains darker pinks and bronzier highlights.

BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Ultimate Lipstick Love

In the collection are four shades of lipstick formulated to hydrate and moisturize your lips with hyaluronic acid, avocado, and olive oil. Khloe's "Hot Tamale" is a hot red with warm undertones and her "Cupid's Kiss" shade is a rich toasty neutral.

Meanwhile, Malika's "Brave" is a described as a deep red with cool undertones and her "Yours Truly" shade is a nude described on the BECCA site as a delicate pinky neutral.

All of the bullet lippies also come equipped with a plumping effect to make lips of all different skin tones look luscious.

The entire collection officially launches on the BECCA Cosmetics website Dec. 22 but if you want to shop in-store to test and try these bestie looks you can stop by your nearest Ulta store. The collection will drop globally in January at Sephora, Nordstrom, Cult Beauty and other retailers.

Surely this is one beauty buy that'll make gifting makeup to all your besties of different cultural backgrounds just that much easier.