Have a Coke and a smile... and a backpack! The new Coca-Cola x HEX accessories collection is too cute not to carry! This small but focused capsule collection is sweeter than a can of the fizzy, carbonated beverage. It's also fully utilitarian without sacrificing an oz. of style!

The bag range follows the previous, successful Coke x HEX bag range. You can wear 'em with Coke Converse if you want to get matchy matchy.

These beachy bags are inspired by the brand's long-running "Catch a Wave" marketing mantra. Where better to carry "Catch the Wave" bags than where waves actually break all day, every day?

That said, these bags avails themselves of so many purposes beyond carrying sunblock, towels, wet swimsuits, and other beach essentials. Even though it is the end of the summer season, you can use them tote books to class, for a quick weekend getaway, or for the gym. They are that versatile.

The mixed materials and multi-purpose collection boasts the bevvie's signature red and white color scheme with retro, Coke-print lining. There's The Backpack, The Surf Tote, and The Waist Pack. Each has a rad and unseen benefit — an insulated cooler pocket to keep your can or bottle of Coke perfectly chilled.

The Coke x HEX collection is available now. The bangs run from $45 to $90 and will take you deep into fall.

What will you use your Coke bag for? These carryalls suit so many tasks.

That red and white print looks gloriously vintage.

Keep those Cokes cool AF!

It's "The Real Thing" indeed!

Have Coke bag, will travel!

Catch the wave — in style, of course!

The once-maligned fanny pack is now highly regarded as a so-uncool-it's-acutally-cool accessory. It gets a boost from the Coke branding. Wear yours proudly.

1. The Backpack

The Backpack $89.95 You can even use this bag to protect and transport your laptop. There is a sunglasses storage pocket and the cooler. It's a do-it-all. Buy Now

2. The Surf Tote

The Surf Tote $149.95 This bag is so user-friendly. It has wet/dry functionality, integrated straps, and can store your laptop or your soda! It also adds a burst of color to whatever it is your wearing. Buy Now

3. The Waist Pack

The Waist Pack $44.95 Fanny packs have usually had a bad rap but they are super convenient. All you have to do is reach down, rather than around your back, in order to access your essentials. It can used for a camera, phone, or ID. It can be worn around the waist in traditional and expected fashion. Or it can be tossed across your body — sling-style. It's such adaptable and resourceful piece. Buy Now

If you are ISO some new accessories for fall or already planning ahead for next summer's surf season, these bags foot the bill. The vibrant, red and white print will add a (soda) pop of color to any ensemble with which you pair these bags. Plus, you will pledge your allegiance to Coke — as opposed to Pepsi, of course!

It's such a win any time food and pop culture are incorporated into fashion!