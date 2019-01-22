When it comes to finding lingerie as a plus size woman, shopping can become a challenge. With a plethora of options are available for straight sized bodies, those who are plus are often left scrambling. Now, however, the Cosabella x Eloquii lingerie collection has arrived and with sizes from XL-5X in a multitude of designs and hues, the collaboration is going to make finding the perfect intimates a breeze.

If you're not familiar with Cosabella or Eloquii, this collaboration is about to make you so glad that you've discovered them. Cosabella is an Italian lingerie brand founded in 1983 that has continued their commitment to quality, luxury, and classic designs since their inception. Known for their craftsmanship, the brand's partnership with Eloquii makes perfect sense given the plus size brand's equal commitment to fit. By combining the luxury and quality of Cosabella with the fit knowledge for plus size women of Eloquii, this 16-piece collection is going to be on your shopping list in no time.

The Cosabella x Eloquii collaboration actually marks the first time that the Italian based designs have been offered to plus size women. Silvia Campello, co-CEO at Cosabella, explains the brand's excitement about their work together stating, “We are thrilled to finally be designing for a customer we’ve never had the ability to design for before. This collaboration with Cosabella is the perfect example of ELOQUII’s revolutionary efforts in merging test driven fit techniques and fashion trends into a premium product."

Courtesy of Eloquii

Inside the collaboration, customers will find a mix of both lingerie and sleepwear items with sizes that begin at an XL and extend to a 5X. Alongside the inclusive range of sizes, the prices for the collection also mark a way for a multitude of new shoppers to get their hands on the collection. The pieces begin at just $49.95 for a garter belt set and end at $149.95 with a full, luxury jumpsuit with a range of price point in between.

Courtesy of Eloquii

As for the designs themselves, they range from classic sleepwear items such as rompers, robes, and camis to luxury lingerie featuring garters, teddies, and bustiers. While some designs feature soft and neutral romantic hues, the collaboration also brings in a pop of neon color for those looking for a bit of a brighter shade for their burgeoning collection of lingerie.

Courtesy of Eloquii

Of the collection, Eloquii CEO Jodi Arnold says that it is Cosabella's ability to, "evoke confidence and individuality," that has the brand excited for the partnership. Arnold goes on to explain that it's the combination of Eloquii's fit technique and Cosabella's expertise in crafting luxury intimates that she believes will make customers the most happy.

Courtesy of Eloquii

If you'd like to shop the new Cosabella x Eloquii lingerie collection, good news. It's available right now on Eloquii's website. From comfy rompers to sexy garters and teddies to luxury robes and sleepwear, the collaboration between these two brands may be one of the most exciting of 2019, and the year has barely even started.