There are plenty of Mickey Mouse-themed fashion and beauty products at your fingertips — given the lengthy celebration of the beloved character's 90th anniversary. From Havaianas to Bésame Cosmetics to Dose of Colors, Disney diehards have choices. The Disney Mickey Mouse x Spectrum Brush collection is the latest entry into the Mickey sweepstakes — and it includes makeup bags. The magical collection from the UK-based brush brand arrives on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. local time.

There won't be any Disney despair in your future if you are based in the U.S, either. The brushes and bags will indeed be available to U.S. customers via fast fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing, per a post on Spectrum's official Instagram. Therefore, you needn't worry about paying exorbitant shipping or importing costs.

The collectible makeup can be used for pursuits other than storing the tools. The assortment has a street style ethos and is decidedly subtle and chic. Also, the Mickey branding is subtle and classic.

The sets that Spectrum teased on Insta are also listed on its site. They just aren't available to purchase yet, which is noted by the cute Mickey Mouse ears graphic. Don't be confused by the fact that the products are marked as "sold out" — since they aren't. They just haven't gone on sale yet.

Yay for the news that PLT will be selling the range in the U.S. The sets and their domestic prices are not yet posted via the PLT site as of press time. Bustle reached out to the brand for further information.

Here's a further breakdown of what's on deck for Feb. 28.

Courtesy of Spectrum Collections

There's the True Original 10-Piece Set and Pouch Bag. The brushes have cream-colored handles and black bristles — with the iconic Mickey Mouse ears silhouette stamped on each one in gold. That way, you can introduce some Mickey magic into your morning makeup routine. The hairs are silky and synthetic, while the suite consists of eye and face tools.

Spectrum Collections on YouTube

The zip-top, black vegan leather bag features Mickey's hands holding a gold heart. It has such a rock 'n' roll aesthetic.

Courtesy of Spectrum Collections

The brush set is sold minus the bag, too.

Courtesy of Spectrum Brushes

The Spectrum x Disney Mickey Belt Bag with Mini Brush is so on trend. It features Mickey's white-gloved hands wrapping around the front. The golden studs along the length of the belt make this a truly stylish sash and an excellent addition to your OOTD. Who said fanny packs were uncool? There's also a Mickey keychain dangling from the bag. The tiny brush is essential for on-the-go touch ups. With this product, Spectrum shows its street style.

Courtesy of Spectrum Brushes

There is also the Mickey Mouse Wash Bag, which boasts gold studs and other gold hardware, along with Mickey's hallmark hands. It's similar to the belt bag. "They" say the devil is in the details. Well, with this collection, the Disney is in the details. This can be repurposed as a night out clutch or simply use it as a makeup storage bag.

The Mickey collection won't arrive for a few more days, so be patient. The brand previously dropped some amazing Disney-themed bags tools, which are still on sale via the site.

Courtesy of Spectrum Collections

The Snow White collection plays up the apple angle and the "faintest of them all" mirror motif. The Evil Queen and Snow White makeup bags could add some punch to your personal storage system. There is a Little Mermaid collection, as well.

The chic yet rock 'n' roll Mickey Mouse x Spectrum collection is on the way — and is all about that street style.