Every fashion lover is a beauty, but every now and then, the beast within comes out when a new Disney-inspired collection drops. Disney Villains and FILA are collaborating in a collection sold exclusively at Urban Outfitters (offers sizes XS to XL). And evil-doers who want to save their coin are in luck: Everything in the collection is under $110. The price for this collection is so good, you might even say it’s OK to be bad and splurge on the whole thing.

For fashion fans who don’t know the athleisure brand, FILA is an Italian-based brand that originally started as a small textile business in Biella, Italy in 1911. Now, FILA has boomed into a massive sports apparel brand, designing leisure looks for on and off the court.

According to a press release about the new collection, Disney and FILA are joining forces to bring Urban Outfitters shoppers all new (villainous) apparel. The collection exhibits some of the most sheisty personalities in Disney’s Hall of Infamy, including The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians, and Hades from Hercules.

Fans will find their favorite villains in this capsule in the form of bold prints on graphic tees, crop tops, pullover hoodies, leggings, skirts, and bike shorts ranging in price from $39 to $109. The entire collection is available now at select Urban Outfitters stores and on urbanoutfitters.com

This wicked collection was made for baddies only. Here are some of the best picks.

FILA X Disney Villains Queen Of Hearts Checkered Cropped Top

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Queen Of Hearts Checkered Cropped Top $59

If this top is serving serious racing stripe vibes, it's because the Queen of Hearts herself is speeding her way to the top. Inspired by the red devil herself, fans can purchase this heart-lined zippered crop top for $59. Plus, if fans want to complete the look, they can purchase the matching pair of Queen of Hearts bike shorts for $49.

FILA X Disney Villains Hades Hoodie Sweatshirt

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Hades Hoodie Sweatshirt $69

A flaming blue "F" in the FILA logo on this hoodie sweatshirt comes straight from the underworld and out of Hades hands. The sleeves feature graphics of the Disney villain's signature flames and the Disney Villains logo on the back.

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Cruella de Vil Half-Zip Windbreaker Jacket $109

What's black and white with spots all over? Clearly this dope windbreaker inspired by the film 101 Dalmatians. While this piece is the most expensive item in the collaboration, Cruella De Vil's boojie self wouldn't have it any other way. The windbreaker is covered in dalmatian spots with a half zipper down the middle and will set you back $109. Sorry, no actual dogs included.

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Cruella de Vil Side Tape Cropped Top

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Cruella de Vil Side Tape Cropped Top $44

Continuing with the Cruella theme, FILA also offers Disney Villain fans this simple, but chic crop top. The top features FILA's logo in the corner while dalmatian-print tape along the shoulders + short sleeves, all for $44.

FILA X Disney Villains Queen Of Hearts Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Queen Of Hearts Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt $69

On chillier nights, this cropped hoodie inspired by the Queen of Hearts should do the trick. Featuring a print of inverted red hearts and ribbed trimming, wearing this will get fans ready to embrace their inner Evil Queen.

FILA X Disney Villains Hades Flame Legging

FILA X Disney Villains UO Exclusive Hades Flame Legging $49

Similar to its matching top, these Hades-inspired leggings will be more fuel to a fire look. These simple crop leggings come to life with two blue flames cascading down the sides of the thighs. Plus, they retail for $49.

There's an evil side to everyone — and this launch can help you embrace it.