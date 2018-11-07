Mickey Mouse is turning 90 this year, and with such a milestone birthday comes a massive birthday bash. But rather than candles and crepe streamers, Disney is collaborating with the fashion world to turn out limited-edition capsule collections that capture the iconic mouse's image. The Disney x Karen Walker collection is a full line of Mickey inspired ready-to-wear pieces, sunglasses, jewelry, accessories, and even homeware options. You can now channel the beloved character in every aspect of your closet, which is perfect for those hardcore Disney fans.

The preppy-chic brand just made news when Meghan Markle wore a Karen Walker plaid trench coat during her New Zealand tour, and now the label is making a splash with its Disney line. And for them, creating a collection inspired by the beloved mouse was a commonsense fit.

"When Disney first approached Karen Walker with an idea to celebrate Mickey’s 90th, it was an immediate and unequivocal yes to be apart of the celebration. Mickey is a true icon, inspiring some of the greatest creative minds like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, and it was an honor for Karen to have an opportunity to interpret his personality," Karen Walker's press release reads. "Both Mickey and Karen’s Runaway Girl have an inherent sense of adventure, so the collection is a nod to the heritage of both brands and celebrates their fun love and adventurous spirit."

Karen Walker

And the collection is most definitely fun — the limited-edition line features sweatshirts and t-shirts with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald, where the beloved characters are printed on color blocked colorways that are perfect for all seasons. The color palette is soft and feminine, leaning towards soft pinks and lemon yellows with a healthy smattering of polka dots. It's just the thing to pep up a dark winter wardrobe. Pop them over a pair of jeans to dress down the cheerful tops, or go all-in and match them with colorful midi skirts for an eclectic outfit.

The sunglasses might just be the standout of the collaboration, where the designer tried to channel the iconic characters and capture their essence within metal frames. Eyewear for the collection comes in four Mickey and Minnie Mouse-inspired styles, where one adorable piece consists of light pink lenses that connect together like a bow, channeling the iconic Minnie Mouse polka dot bow.

Another frame takes the "cartoon" idea a step further and incorporates Minnie's eyelashes into the sunglasses lenses, giving the sense that your own are elongated. The lenses are tinted pink as well, and for a fun reason. "With limited UV protection, these glasses are intended to transport you into Minnie’s perspective, and cast a blushing hue across visage," the product description reads. You will feel like you're looking through Minnie's eyes!

There is also fine jewelry available in the collection, where sterling silver and nine carat gold pendents feature Mickey Mouse charm outlines that can sit delicately around your neck.

The full collection is already available, and you can shop it at Karen Walker stores, on karenwalker.com, and in select retailers like Moda Operandi, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue. It's limited-edition, though, so don't sleep on it for too long!