In the words of a wise Real Housewife. “It’s expensive to be me." If you’re a makeup geek like many others in the beauty community, the words speak to your soul. You’re worth the expense and that’s why the the wait for the Erika Jayne x Too Faced Pretty Mess collection is over and you can glam up to your heart's desire.

The RHOBH star has finally launched her line of makeup in partnership with Too Faced, and, for some, it may be too hot to handle. The collection features some super explicit double entendres and sex-driven puns as names for the products, so tread carefully when swiping through to make your final buys.

The entire line features six full size products to help you go from daytime to date time while grabbing the attention of everyone in the room no matter where the sun is setting in the sky. Fans can expect to receive a 12-shade eyeshadow palette featuring pink and rosy hues curated by the RHOBH star herself, two color and gloss lip kits, a body shimmer, a highlighter, and Jayne's pink version of the brand's famous Lip Injection lip plumper. Simply put, this collection comes equipped with everything you need to become your own pretty mess.

"Go from Housewife to Club Queen with this exclusive palette designed by Too Faced Co-Founder @JerrodBlandino and his bestie, Superstar Erika Jayne @theprettymess," the brand wrote on Instagram. "Transform into her iconic, glamorous, on-stage persona for a look that says, 'it’s XXPEN$IVE to be me!' A collection so hot it needs a warning label."

If you think the brand is exaggerating how hot this collection is, just get a hold of the products, and your hands might just get charred to a crisp.

Eyeshadow Palette

The Pretty Mess eyeshadow palette is filled with 12 shades (six mattes and six shimmers) of warm rusty, copper and rose gold shades that take Erika Jayne from day-to-day business woman to her night club alter ego.

DSL Lip Kit

If you don't know what the name of this product stands for, you're too pure to be pink-lipped from this DSL Lip Kit. You'll get the Club Queen Fuchsia Lip Liner as well as Jayne's Dramatic Prismatic Gloss for extra vibrance.

Polite Lips Lip Kit

The polar opposite of the DSL Lip Kit, the Polite Lips Lip Kit is what you'd wear when your on your best behavior. Fans will find themselves with a Housewife Pink liner and a pearly pink Polite & Pretty Gloss.

Body Shimmer

As one of the more explicit products in the collection, the Pat The Puss body shimmer is something to be work for those nights you'll be under bright lights. With little transfer and the taste of sugar cookies, you'll be cutting it up on the dance for with a brightening body glow.

Lip Plumper

If you were a sucker for pucker when Too Faced launched its Lip Injections lip plumper, then you'll love this limited edition pink tinted edition cooked up by Erika Jayne.

Highlighter

Hopefully when you wear this How Many F*cks Do I Give Highlighter, you'll have the same unbothered attitude as Jayne herself. This creamy formulated highlighter is ideal if you want the wet skin look to appear as if you just escaped a waterfall.

No one's perfect and everyone has messy moments in life, so do yourself a solid and put a shimmery gloss on it.