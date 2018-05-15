Get ready because your summer go-to beauty products arrive on Monday, May 21. That's when Rihanna and Fenty Beauty will drop the Beach, Please! makeup collection. It's an update to the previous B,P! assortment, which launched with two super shimmery shades of Body Lava and the Fairy Bomb pom pom powder puff. Both were created to add glow and luminosity to the skin. The range is expanding with makeup and it's not just shade extensions for existing products. There are brand new Fenty Beauty items making their debut.

The Fenty Beauty Summer 2018 collection is all about serving up lewks that capture the island paradise essence with lots of radiance. It boasts shimmery, reflective and holographic hues, along with mega metallics.

Rihanna actually teased the products in a playful and informal makeup tutorial that she shared in conjunction of her latest Vogue cover. The products were hiding in plain sight as eagle-eyed Fenty fanatics noticed that the singer was indeed hinting about some Fenty new-ness.

While the Body Lavas were all about loving and luminizing the skin, the second half of the collection brightens and beautifies the face.

The Beach, Please! makeup suite is small but focused. It's inspired by how Rihanna wears shimmers and highlights. It's all about layering.

Rihanna's two-toned lids in this campaign image are everything and you can recreate the look with her new duos. The Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duos are a permanent part of the Fenty family. They were inspired by Rih's patented highlighting technique. It's like Rihanna is your personal makeup artist — sharing her tips and her products. Weeeee!

The products are designed to allow you to layer your highlight — from cheeks to eyes to temples. The trick is to diffuse the line where your highlight begins and your eyeshadow ends. Blend, buff, and blur those lines courtesy of Fenty Beauty.

Here's a rundown of the entire Beach, Please! range. Note that they go on sale on Monday.

1. Killawatt Freestyle Foil Highlighter Duos

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Foil Highlighter Duo in Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset $36 Weightless. Long-wearing. Those qualities haven't changed regarding the Killawatts. However, this version comes in a new, mega-reflective, and foil-like finish. It's all about the buildable, metallic sheen. These are basically lid luminizers designed for all skin tones and that add pops of chrome color — on the face, eyes, cheeks, collarbone, wherever. It's named "Freestyle" for a reason — you can use it as you wish and without rules.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Foil Highlighter Duo in 7DayWknd + Poolside $36 How does Rihanna use these Killawatts? "I've never been afraid of a little color and I love highlighting with these. I like to layer the colors and blend from my cheeks to my eyes to my temples," she said. There's your trade secret!

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Foil Highlighter Duo in Sand Castle + Mint'd Mojito $36 According to the brand, you can sweep the Killawatt Foils across tops of cheeks — from the brow bone to the temple and then up from temple, extending above the brow arch. Blend shades together along the temple for dat sun-soaked glow.

2. Island Bling 2-in-1 Liquid Eye Shimmer

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty Island Bling 2-in-1 Liquid Eye Shimmer in Mamacita + Tini Kini $26 These limited edition liquid eye shimmers are inspired by sunsets. One vial offers two different finishes, thanks to the dual-ended design. On one end, there is a sleek, metallic shimmer. The other boasts an iridescent glitter topcoat. Go solo or layer them for a custom, hyper-prismatic shade. The shades shift with the light, thanks to the micro-pearls. Holo!

3. Summer Daze & Summer Nights Iridescent Lip Luminizer Trio

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty Summer Daze & Summer Nights Iridescent Lip Luminizer Trio $32 These lippies are also limited edition. The formula is sheer but designed for layering. The finishes are iridescent and holographic. They can be worn a la carte for a glossy glaze or layered with a fave matte lippie for some additional glimmer and textural transformation.

Beach, Please! will illuminate those lips and lids — and elsewhere!— all summer long.