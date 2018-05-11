What's In The Fenty x Savage X Lingerie Line? It Has Something For Every Level Of Freak
This singer has already dressed you for day to day and done your makeup. Now she wants to help you in the bedroom as well. Rihanna's Savage X lingerie line has something for just about everyone. No matter what level of freak you are, there's an outfit for you. I'm talking lace-up mesh jumpsuits to basic bra and underwear and everything in-between.
If ever there was a time to amp up your bedroom attire, this is it. After a shoe collection, fashion line, and makeup brand, Rihanna is tackling lingerie too. Savage X has 90 different options in tons of colors to choose from. There's traditional bras, sexy little undies, and even outfits for the freak in you — like the mesh, tie-up body suit.
As if that's not already enough, there's accessories as well. The collection also includes crops, handcuffs, satin restraints, eye-masks, and garters. Everything is under $100, too. Savage X ranges from $18 to $99, so that everyone can get in on the fun. You can shop every single item on the Savage X website right now.
Each style comes in sizes extra-small to 3X. Because it wouldn't be a Rihanna-made line if it wasn't inclusive. The inclusivity doesn't stop there, either. The line is available in 210 different countries, including the U.S., Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.
Are you ready for this? The collection includes:
- lace bralettes in yellow, black, and white
- a cami and short combo in yellow, black, and white
- a whip in black and purple
- strappy garters in cream and black
- traditional bras in black, white, green, and four brown tones
- lace bras in black, white, and pink
- a fuzzy teddy in black and green
- an off-the-shoulder bodysuit in black and green
- a bustier in black and green
- a polka-dotted mesh bra in black and green
- a polka-dotted garter belt in black and green
- black leggings
- polka-dotted mesh underwear in black and green
- two styles of polka-dotted thongs in black and green
- a floral and lace babydoll top in black
- cutout underwear in black, green, and pink
- a floral, lace catsuit
- a cupless black bodysuit
- a lace, cutout bra in green, white, black, and three shades of brown
- a stretch lace bodysuit in black
- tie-back, lace bralettes in pink, green, and black
- a ruffled thong in pink, green, and black
- cropped tops in orange, yellow, and black
- high-waist, see-through underwear in pink and black
- high-waist solid underwear in black and four shades of brown
- high-waist, lace underwear in black, green, white, and four shades of brown
- solid thongs in black, cream, and five shades of brown
- lace hipster in shades black, white, green, and three shades of brown
- a lacy thong in green
- satin bikini underwear in light blue
- lace bralette in black, green, and three shades of brown
- a see-through bralette in black, green, and three shades of brown
- cheeky lace underwear in pink, purple, green, white, blue, black, and five shades of brown
- a corset in pink and black
- a lace tie-back eye mask
- a lace garter belt
- a lace teddy in blue
- a structured lace teddy in black and pink
- a floral lace thong in black and pink
- a lined bralette in pink, green, blue, and black
- a demi-cup bra in black, blue, green, and pink
- low-rise open bikini style underwear in pink and black
- a cupless bra in purple and black
- fuzzy handcuffs in black and purple
- a mesh and lace thong in pink, purple, blue and cream
- an underwire bralette in pink, purple, blue, and cream
- a mesh and lace bra in pink, purple, blue, and cream
- a mesh and lace thong in pink, purple, blue, and cream
- a lace thong in green, white, black, and five shades of brown
- bikini-style underwear in black, white, green, blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and five shades of brown
- a micro-fiber thong in black, white, green, blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and five shades of brown
- hipsters in black, white, green, blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and five shades of brown
- a cutout T-shirt bra in black, white, blue, purple, green, pink, and orange
- a T-shirt bra in black, white, blue, green, purple, and pink
- a classic thong in black, white, blue, green, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and five shades of brown
- a lace hipster in pink, black, and green
- a fuzzy backless bikini in purple and black
- a padded eye mask in purple, black, and yellow
- a plunge lace bra in blue
- a padded bra in black, cream, green, and three shades of brown
- a rose gold tone crop
- an open cup bra in black and cream
- satin restraints
- a satin sash in black and purple
- a satin skirt in yellow, black, and white
- a ruffle thong in cream and black
- a sheer jumpsuit in black and purple
- a sheer robe in black and purple
- a sheer romper in black and purple
- an underwire ruffle bra in cream and black
- a T-shirt lace bra in black, cream, green, and two shades of brown
- a triangle lace bralette in black, green, cream, and two shades of brown
- an unlined lace bra in black, white, green, and five shades of brown
- an unlined, mesh bra in black and orange
- a wireless lace bra halter in blue, purple, and pink
- and a wireless lave bralette in black, white, green, and three shades of brown
Let's be honest, ninety items is a little hard to navigate at first glance. Here are some of the most incredible items in the collection, so you can plan your shopping accordingly. While you're going to want pretty much everything, these are the items that are sure to sellout fast — especially at such an affordable price.
Cami & Short Combo
This vintage-inspired set is absolutely stunning. With satin and lace combined, what more could you possibly ask for? You can shop this set in yellow and white as well.
2. Babydoll Flock
Between the color, faux fur, and print, this is pretty much the trifecta of bedroom looks. This is anything but your typical nightie, my friends.
3. Flock Bodysuit
Does it get any more adorable? Rhetorical question. This off-the-shoulder meets see-through look is a little freaky, but in a completely stylish way.
4. Floral Bra
There's pops of pink in the collection too. This bra is sexy meets sweet and also comes in green and black as well.
5. Lace Jumpsuit
If you're ready to let your freak flag fly, this is the outfit for you. Between the ties, mesh, and lace, it doesn't get much sexier than this.
6. High Leg Thong
You'll be able to shop this adorable lace, high-leg thong in white and black as well. Each color gives off a different vibes, but the pink is by far the sweetest.
7. High-Neck Crop
You didn't think Rihanna would just stick to sweet and sexy, did you? The collection also has edgier pieces and pops of color strewn throughout.
8. Mesh Bodysuit
If the jumpsuit was a little too much for you, you can get a slightly more tame version in a see-through bodysuit. Those sleeves definitely deserve a closer look.
9. Lace Bralette
Back the sweet side for a second with this gorgeous lacy bralette. It comes in five different colors and has adjustable straps, so you can get the right fit.
10. Cutout Bra
I'm not saying that Regina George inspired this outfit, but I'm also not not saying that, either. You can shop this stunner in purple or black.
11. Classic Bra
Not everything in the collection is quite so quirky. There are some classic bras and undies in the line as well.
12. Handcuffs
Because who doesn't need a pair of fuzzy handcuffs in his or her life?
13. Corsette
This gorgeous item comes in black and pink, depending on your personality.
14. Lace Teddy
This halter teddy is sure to be a bestseller. It's the perfect mix of sexy and sweet.
15. Braless Bodysuit
Or you can go ahead and let it all hang out.
There's something for every level of freak, and it's oh so good.