This singer has already dressed you for day to day and done your makeup. Now she wants to help you in the bedroom as well. Rihanna's Savage X lingerie line has something for just about everyone. No matter what level of freak you are, there's an outfit for you. I'm talking lace-up mesh jumpsuits to basic bra and underwear and everything in-between.

If ever there was a time to amp up your bedroom attire, this is it. After a shoe collection, fashion line, and makeup brand, Rihanna is tackling lingerie too. Savage X has 90 different options in tons of colors to choose from. There's traditional bras, sexy little undies, and even outfits for the freak in you — like the mesh, tie-up body suit.

As if that's not already enough, there's accessories as well. The collection also includes crops, handcuffs, satin restraints, eye-masks, and garters. Everything is under $100, too. Savage X ranges from $18 to $99, so that everyone can get in on the fun. You can shop every single item on the Savage X website right now.

Courtesy Savage X

Each style comes in sizes extra-small to 3X. Because it wouldn't be a Rihanna-made line if it wasn't inclusive. The inclusivity doesn't stop there, either. The line is available in 210 different countries, including the U.S., Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

Are you ready for this? The collection includes:

lace bralettes in yellow, black, and white

a cami and short combo in yellow, black, and white

a whip in black and purple

strappy garters in cream and black

traditional bras in black, white, green, and four brown tones

lace bras in black, white, and pink

a fuzzy teddy in black and green

an off-the-shoulder bodysuit in black and green

a bustier in black and green

a polka-dotted mesh bra in black and green

a polka-dotted garter belt in black and green

black leggings

polka-dotted mesh underwear in black and green

two styles of polka-dotted thongs in black and green

a floral and lace babydoll top in black

cutout underwear in black, green, and pink

a floral, lace catsuit

a cupless black bodysuit

a lace, cutout bra in green, white, black, and three shades of brown

a stretch lace bodysuit in black

tie-back, lace bralettes in pink, green, and black

a ruffled thong in pink, green, and black

cropped tops in orange, yellow, and black

high-waist, see-through underwear in pink and black

high-waist solid underwear in black and four shades of brown

high-waist, lace underwear in black, green, white, and four shades of brown

solid thongs in black, cream, and five shades of brown

lace hipster in shades black, white, green, and three shades of brown

a lacy thong in green

satin bikini underwear in light blue

lace bralette in black, green, and three shades of brown

a see-through bralette in black, green, and three shades of brown

cheeky lace underwear in pink, purple, green, white, blue, black, and five shades of brown

a corset in pink and black

a lace tie-back eye mask

a lace garter belt

a lace teddy in blue

a structured lace teddy in black and pink

a floral lace thong in black and pink

a lined bralette in pink, green, blue, and black

a demi-cup bra in black, blue, green, and pink

low-rise open bikini style underwear in pink and black

a cupless bra in purple and black

fuzzy handcuffs in black and purple

a mesh and lace thong in pink, purple, blue and cream

an underwire bralette in pink, purple, blue, and cream

a mesh and lace bra in pink, purple, blue, and cream

a mesh and lace thong in pink, purple, blue, and cream

a lace thong in green, white, black, and five shades of brown

bikini-style underwear in black, white, green, blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and five shades of brown

a micro-fiber thong in black, white, green, blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and five shades of brown

hipsters in black, white, green, blue, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and five shades of brown

a cutout T-shirt bra in black, white, blue, purple, green, pink, and orange

a T-shirt bra in black, white, blue, green, purple, and pink

a classic thong in black, white, blue, green, purple, pink, orange, yellow, and five shades of brown

a lace hipster in pink, black, and green

a fuzzy backless bikini in purple and black

a padded eye mask in purple, black, and yellow

a plunge lace bra in blue

a padded bra in black, cream, green, and three shades of brown

a rose gold tone crop

an open cup bra in black and cream

satin restraints

a satin sash in black and purple

a satin skirt in yellow, black, and white

a ruffle thong in cream and black

a sheer jumpsuit in black and purple

a sheer robe in black and purple

a sheer romper in black and purple

an underwire ruffle bra in cream and black

a T-shirt lace bra in black, cream, green, and two shades of brown

a triangle lace bralette in black, green, cream, and two shades of brown

an unlined lace bra in black, white, green, and five shades of brown

an unlined, mesh bra in black and orange

a wireless lace bra halter in blue, purple, and pink

and a wireless lave bralette in black, white, green, and three shades of brown

Let's be honest, ninety items is a little hard to navigate at first glance. Here are some of the most incredible items in the collection, so you can plan your shopping accordingly. While you're going to want pretty much everything, these are the items that are sure to sellout fast — especially at such an affordable price.

Cami & Short Combo

Courtesy Savage X

This vintage-inspired set is absolutely stunning. With satin and lace combined, what more could you possibly ask for? You can shop this set in yellow and white as well.

2. Babydoll Flock

Courtesy Savage X

Between the color, faux fur, and print, this is pretty much the trifecta of bedroom looks. This is anything but your typical nightie, my friends.

3. Flock Bodysuit

Courtesy Savage X

Does it get any more adorable? Rhetorical question. This off-the-shoulder meets see-through look is a little freaky, but in a completely stylish way.

4. Floral Bra

Courtesy Savage X

There's pops of pink in the collection too. This bra is sexy meets sweet and also comes in green and black as well.

5. Lace Jumpsuit

Courtesy Savage X

If you're ready to let your freak flag fly, this is the outfit for you. Between the ties, mesh, and lace, it doesn't get much sexier than this.

6. High Leg Thong

Courtesy Savage X

You'll be able to shop this adorable lace, high-leg thong in white and black as well. Each color gives off a different vibes, but the pink is by far the sweetest.

7. High-Neck Crop

Courtesy Savage X

You didn't think Rihanna would just stick to sweet and sexy, did you? The collection also has edgier pieces and pops of color strewn throughout.

8. Mesh Bodysuit

Courtesy Savage X

If the jumpsuit was a little too much for you, you can get a slightly more tame version in a see-through bodysuit. Those sleeves definitely deserve a closer look.

9. Lace Bralette

Courtesy Savage X

Back the sweet side for a second with this gorgeous lacy bralette. It comes in five different colors and has adjustable straps, so you can get the right fit.

10. Cutout Bra

Courtesy Savage X

I'm not saying that Regina George inspired this outfit, but I'm also not not saying that, either. You can shop this stunner in purple or black.

11. Classic Bra

Courtesy Savage X

Not everything in the collection is quite so quirky. There are some classic bras and undies in the line as well.

12. Handcuffs

Courtesy Savage X

Because who doesn't need a pair of fuzzy handcuffs in his or her life?

13. Corsette

Courtesy Savage X

This gorgeous item comes in black and pink, depending on your personality.

14. Lace Teddy

Courtesy Savage X

This halter teddy is sure to be a bestseller. It's the perfect mix of sexy and sweet.

15. Braless Bodysuit

Courtesy Savage X

Or you can go ahead and let it all hang out.

There's something for every level of freak, and it's oh so good.