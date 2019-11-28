Bustle

What's In The Harry Potter x Pandora Collection?

By Lollie King
Warner Bros

Christmas is fast approaching and as it's the season of giving, Harry Potter fans should prepare for the collaboration of a lifetime, the Harry Potter x Pandora collection. Oh yes, you read that right. You can now stan your favourite characters and symbols from the Wizarding World by rocking dainty pieces of silverware. For those who have paid a visit to the Wizarding World website and been sorted into a house, you'll finally be able to pledge your allegiance publicly by wearing a charm. It's practically a Christmas miracle. So what's in the Harry Potter x Pandora collection?

Pandora has partnered with Warner Bros to bring you a capsule collection of 12 hand-finished products, including charms, pendants, and a bracelet inspired by the Harry Potter films. Among the charms you'll find miniature versions of Harry, Hermione and Ron, but also Dobby, and it's so cute it'll melt your heart. There is also a Hogwarts Express charm, with the words "anything from the trolley, dear," engraved on the bottom. The only bangle in the collection is an update of the Pandora Moments bracelet, but this time, with the Gold Snitch as the clasp.

Pandora’s Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild says of the collection: "Through our Harry Potter-inspired jewellery, Pandora and Harry Potter fans can express their love for magic, fantasy, bravery and the power of friendship. Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years, and we are really excited that it is here." The collection will be available in all Pandora shops and online worldwide from November 28. Did someone say, "Expecto Patronum!" Here are some of the best pieces in the collection.

Harry Potter Charm
£45
|
Pandora
The Harry Potter charm comes complete with his famous scar and a Gryffindor scarf.

Dobby Charm
£45
|
Pandora
Potentially the cutest charm of them all, Dobby is holding a sock because "Dobby has no master, Dobby is a free elf." RIP.
Golden Snitch Charm
£70
|
Pandora
This golden snitch is a real level up from the rest of the collection because it's gold. The wings of the snitch also move up and down. I must have this.
Slytherin Charm
£45
|
Pandora
While I am, of course, a member of Gryffindor (confirmed by the Sorting Hat), the Slytherin charm is pretty stunning and it has "Ambition, Pride, Cunning", inscribed on the back.
Golden Snitch Bangle
£70
|
Pandora
This is the only bangle in the collection and it has the words "I open at the close" inscribed on this bangle. I need this.You need this. We all need this.