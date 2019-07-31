Hello Kitty continues to celebrate her 45 anniversary in style and with some killer collabs. The latest Hello Kitty-branded fashion collaboration could be her best and most wearable yet. The Hello Kitty x Levis capsule collection drops on Aug. 1 and it's peak cuteness. The items in this limited edition range give off some serious '80s and '90s vibes and they will remind you why Hello Kitty is the most fashionable feline E-V-E-R.

Hello Kitty x Levi's is a streetwear set that features tops, tees, hoodies, and jeans that boast instantly recognizable Hello Kitty graphics and branding. Her mysterious, Mona Lisa-like grin and her stylish, omnipresent red hair bow factor prominently into most pieces, alongside the signature Levi's logo. It's basics with a twist as Hello Kitty lends her look to Levi's classics.

The Hello Kitty x Levi's collection will be available for purchase at the Levi's site, at select Levi stores, via Sanrio.com, and at select Sanrio boutiques.

Here's a rundown of what else to expect when the capsule drops. The collection includes a pair of baggy, white overalls with an all-over Hello Kitty print that fuses '90s fashion with modern flair. It's one of the most statement pieces in the assortment. With cool weather right around the corner, there are several hoodie styles and colors that feature Hello Kitty and her squad. Of course there are multiple denim offerings, like an uber classic and cool jacket and jeans, since that's what Levi's has built its fashion reputation on. There are tops and tees in different sizes, cuts, and silhouettes, too.

Courtesy of Levi's

There is something for every level of fan in the Hello Kitty x Levi's collection. If you are a passionate Hello Kitty devotee and love to add multiple pieces featuring her sweet face to your wardrobe, this collection is a great way to give your OOTD a major dose of Hello Kitty. If you prefer to keep it casual, there are plenty of pieces that allow you to do exactly that.

Courtesy of Levi's

Below are 10 standout Hello Kitty x Levi's pieces that you will definitely want to shop. These pieces are truly the cat's meow.

1. Overalls Courtesy of Levi's The white overalls feature lots of Hello Kitty hallmarks. You can wear this one-piece with a crop top, a long-sleeved tee, or a bandeau. One thing is for sure. These overalls will start a conversation in any room in which you walk.

2. Denim Jacket Courtesy of Levi's A classic denim jacket is always in style. This '80s-looking jean jacket features a Hello Kitty patch on the chest panel so she is always close by. It's like Hello Kitty is your wing cat. The topper also boasts a Hello Kitty name patch on the back.

3. Long-Sleeved Shirt Courtesy of Levi's The oversized and comfy shirt, featuring Hello Kitty's ruby red bows along the length of the sleeve and the cat herself holding the signature Levi's logo, is a vortex of cuteness. You can pair it with skinnies or leggings and live in it while traipsing back and forth on campus this fall.

4. Cropped Tee Courtesy of Levi's A cropped and graphic print tee such as this is an excellent choice to wear with black leggings, destroyed jeans shorts, or high-waisted skinnies. You could also rock it with the collection's overalls.

5. Denim Shorts Courtesy of Levi's You are totally within your sartorial rights to design a Hello Kitty-themed OOTD from tops to bottoms. The white denim shorts can be worn with the above-referenced crop top. It's Hello Kitty as fashion armor.

6. Black Hoodie Courtesy of Levi's The roomy and cozy black hoodie is one of those daily-wear pieces that you will live in through winter. It features the silhouettes of Hello Kitty and friends from the rear on the back. That's such a fun stylistic touch.

7. Jeans Courtesy of Levi's At first glance, this looks like a pretty basic pair of Levi's. But upon closer inspection and when looking down, the red bows on the back and at the hem become an "OMG!" moment. What a darling detail.

8. Gray Pocket Tee Courtesy of Levi's The gray tee, featuring your friend Hello Kitty peeking out of the pocket, is too cute. It's also an essential layering piece. It can be worn with the collection's denim jacket for maximum HK effect.

9. Black Tee Courtesy of Levi's This black t-shirt is anything but basic. It expertly mashes up the Hello Kitty characters with the signature Levi's logo. It's another piece that is perfect for fall and its requisite layers.