Hello Kitty was all the rage when we were kids growing up, with the little white cat decorating everything from our bedspreads to our T-shirts. But you don't have to give up your penchant for the bow-wearing cat just because you're grown — especially not when there are collaborations like the Herschel Supply x Hello Kitty collection.

Herschel Supply will be releasing its first line with the iconic Sanrio brand on Jan. 22, re-imagining the pop culture icon into two styles of bags. The collection will revolve around the Nova Backpack (offered in three different sizes,) and the Fifteen Hip Pack.

For the backpacks, you can choose between a Nova Mid-Volume option, or go smaller with a Nova Mini or a Nova XS. The Mid-Volume is specifically designed with urban adventures in mind, meaning it's not meant to carry all of your school books or office essentials, but it will do in a pinch if you're going out on a Saturday afternoon with friends. It features convenient external water bottle pockets, as well as slender shoulder straps that are very style-conscious. It also has dual top carrying handles in case you want to hold it like a bag, and has a 13" laptop sleeve. It's 16 inches in height and 12 inches in width.

Herschel

The Nova XS is a little bit different, where it doesn't have a laptop sleeve and is a little more compact. It's 14.25 inches in height and 10.25 inches in width, but it still has the dual top carrying handles and two water bottle pockets, like the bigger version.

The Nova Mini is the smallest option of them all, where it offers compact carrying for just your essentials, clocking in at 11 inches in height and eight inches in width.

Meanwhile, the Fifteen hip pack gives you a whole different look, where that is Hershel's version of a fannypack. It features a single zippered pocket that isn't bulky but is quite big in size, and the bag can be worn around the waist or over the shoulder.

All four items are available in Black, Cameo Rose, and Highrise (which is a light grey color,) and they all feature Hello Kitty accents like red bow strap decor, Hello Kitty embroidery by the Herschel logo, and Hello Kitty lining. Check out some of the options below.

Nova Mid-Volume

Nova Mid-Volume $74.99 Herschel Rep your love for Hello Kitty with this lightly decorated city backpack. That way you will still feel grown up while wearing it, while also flaunting the cute character's subtle details. Buy At Herschel

Nova XS

Nova Mini

Fifteen Hip Pack

This line is just the first offering of a larger collaboration between Hello Kitty and Herschel, which will be announced later this year. So prepare to see a whole lot more red bows while shopping this year — which makes this an awesome start to 2019.