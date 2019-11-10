Holler & Glow is an affordable brand that is still somewhat niche, with a growing fan base on Instagram and the like. But this is a brand that is full of fun, inclusivity, boldness, and pure sass. And while they're known for their face masks, Holler & Glow is soon set to release a capsule body collection. So what's in Holler & Glow's bath collection at Superdrug, where it will be exclusively available to shop?

Well, let me start by explaining that the new capsule bathing range is unlike anything you've seen before. The packaging is bright and fun, the names and tongue in cheek, and the prices are, well, pretty fantastic.

Let's start with what I am most excited about trying: the bum and boob masks. I love a niche beauty product, and these are just the most fun thing in the collection. With excellent names such as 'Booty Goals,' and 'Perk Patrol,' it makes sense they were the first thing I went to reach for. There are two boob masks (one that's infused with gold foil!), and one bum mask, that has a pretty sensational thong print on it. At £3.99 a pop, these are accessible to all, too.

Then there's the bath bombs and the soap bars. Designed in the shape of crystals, the bath products contain ingredients such as vitamin E, aloe vera juice, and honeysuckle extract. The two soap bars available ('You Had Me At Coffee,' and 'Basically, I'm perfect') have exfoliating benefits and can be used on the face as well as the body. And finally, the brand is also releasing four 'Crystal Hydro Soaps,' which, like the bath bombs, are in the shape of crystals, and are named after the mind-set they promise to result in (Love, Harmony, Peace, and Luck).

Last up, there's the body washes and body fragrances. I love the names of the body washes, which include the loltastic 'Dry Skin Is Cancelled,' which is a clear reference to certain YouTube dramas. The fragrances come in four scents, including one that's all about coconuts, and another that's floral with daisies.

The line, like Holler & Glow's wider collection, is completely vegan and cruelty-free, and also does not contain parabens. However most impressively, every single thing in the collection (including the three sets, which would make perfect Christmas presents) is under £8. I predict this collection is going to be received amazingly, and will work well in the run up to Christmas for stocking fillers.

Holler & Glow's capsule collection launches exclusively at Superdrug on Dec. 4, 2019, so mark your diaries now.