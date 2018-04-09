If you are a diehard Scandal and Olivia Pope fan and absolutely adore her portrayer Kerry Washington, then your day is so about to be made. The Kerry Washington x Neutrogena Collection has arrived and it's so Olivia Pope-worthy. The incredibly gorgeous and immensely talented actor co-designed both the Essential Eye Palette and Essential Cheek Palette, each of which are currently available at Ulta Beauty's website.

The palettes, which feature several pans of product a piece, will arrive at Ulta retail locations on April 22. So in addition to programming a reminder about that date in your smart phone, you can browse and covet the products from afar while waiting to test them before buying. Or you can take the leap and order them right now via the Ulta site. The latter is actually a fine idea, because the colors look amazing on the internet.

Washington is seriously stoked about this collab, even hashtagging herself as "a proud creative consultant" in the personal Instagram post revealing the collection.

The eye palette hosts five circular pans of eyeshadow in a expertly coordinated neutrals. This is quite an office-appropriate collection of colors. The packaging includes a mirror and the actor's signature with a heart on the top.

The cheek palette features three pans of multi-tasking facial products. There is a bronzer, a blusher, and a highlighter. You can use them on their own and on the features for which they were originally created. Or you can swirl them together to customize your contour and glow. There are no rules with this collection... other than follow your heart and make your own rules.

Courtesy of Ulta Neutrogena Essential Eye Palette x Kerry Washington $12.99 The neutral shades are named Brilliant, Confident, Flirty, Focused, and Powerful. They are blendable and buildable. So you can rock a subtle look or a sultrier 'n' smokier style, depending on how much you pile on your lids and your makeup mood for the day. The palette is really versatile and you can be as low-key or as dramatic as you wish. You can use the shadows as lid washes and pair with liquid liner for a flick. Or you can layer them for different intensities. The colors look so universally wearable, too. The palette price is attractive, shaking out to about $2.60 per shade. Buy Now

Courtesy of Ulta Neutrogena Essential Cheek Palette x Kerry Washington $9.99 Get that glow with Grateful (bronze), Captivating (blush), and Elegant (highlight). These shades are super versatile and should work wonders with most skin tones. The palette also features a mirror. Buy Now

Fans of both Washington and the brand weighed in on the quick about these products. Neutrogena is a long-running and loved drugstore brand and these palettes look so luxurious — both in packaging and in the pans.

These users are thrilled about a Washington-curated collection, with one requesting a Washington tutorial. That's a fair ask. Who wouldn't love to see how she uses these products? Her tips would be essential currency in for beauty lovers.

All good points. Washington's Neutrogena collection is small but focused. It's neutral enough to be a go-to for so many makeup users.

This comment came up a few times. If you aren't an every day makeup user, well, these products can certainly ease you into the eyeshadow and blush game. They are wearable AF.

Olivia Pope wold be proud and totally rock these palettes while saving the day.