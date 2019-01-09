While the Diptyque Valentine's Day candle is right at the top of my wish list right now, a more affordable beauty range to celebrate the day of love wouldn't go amiss either. Luckily for us all, a high street fave has kindly obliged and as with most of its seasonal collections, the Lush Valentine's Day products 2019 are all total winners.

The range features a whole load of limited edition individual products, as well as cool packaged sets if you're looking for something a little more substantial. I'm loving the new bath bomb, soap, and body moisturiser options, all appropriately themed to fit in with V-Day.

The most talked about this year has to be the Lush Peachy Bath Bomb and Lush Aubergine Bath Bomb: both cheeky nods to emojis known to have sexual undertones. But as well as these, there's the return of certain favourites such as the incredible Unicorn Horn Bubble Bar (if you've not smelt it before, get yourself down to a Lush store STAT) and must have new shower gels and body moisturisers based on some of our favourite Lush scents.

Keep scrolling to check out my top seven picks from the new Lush Valentine's Day collection, and head over to their website to shop it all.

The best products:

Lush Peachy Bath Bomb £3.95 Lush Cheekily taking on the peach emoji, this sensual bath bomb smells like grapefruit and peaches and will make your bath look like a sunset.

Lush American Cream Shower Gel £5.95 Lush A limited edition shower gel of Lush's bestselling American Cream, this pink formula will have you ready for V-Day with its intoxicating scent and bright colour.

Lush Love Token £4.95 Lush A glittery token of your affection, the love token can be re-used a number of times for endless bubbles.

Lush Strawberry Whip Soap £6.50 Lush Not only does this look super cute, it also smells incredible. With geranium and jasmine, this will leave you feeling and smelling amazing.