If you thought the MAC x Puma lipstick-inspired sneaker range was life, you are going to love this. Maybelline and Puma have partnered for a limited edition athleisure makeup collection. It's not just athleisure-inspired. It's packed with multi-tasking, on-the-go, and engineered-to-last products that suit your busy, active, and demanding lifestyle.

The high-performance collab aims to bridge the gap between beauty, fashion, and sport. The products are functional while the packaging is sporty and streetwear-influenced. It boasts super-saturated colors and high-endurance technology, ensuring that your makeup keeps up with you and goes the distance. It's sexy and sporty enough to take you from the office to the gym to the streets of NYC.

The five-product, 12-piece assortment will cruise onto the Ulta site on Feb. 8. It will arrive in Ulta stores nationwide six weeks later on March 17. Oh, and supermodel Adriana Lima is the face of the collection.

The collection is comprised of Smudge-Proof Mascara because raccoon eyes are a no-no. It also features Matte + Metallic Eye Duo Sticks in four color combos — Discipline/Pulse, Warrior/Flow, Goals/Courage, and Heat/Flash.

There's a Chrome Highlighter that allows for shimmer and sheen and the Color + Gloss Face Duo Stick in Hustle and Burn will provide the dewiest glow. The ever-popular SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick comes in five shades — Unapologetic, Epic, Fearless, Unstoppable, and Fierce.

Courtesy of Maybelline

As Maybelline Deputy General Manager Trisha Ayyagari said in a press release received by Bustle, Maybelline x Puma was created for the girl who is "always on the go, never settles, and needs high performance products that keep up with her grind."

Courtesy of Maybelline

All of the products were designed for a full face or for post-workout touchups.

The formulas resist sweat, water, and fading.‌ That's good news for hot, humid days that are no doubt in our future.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Don't you love the millennial pink and Puma-branded packaging? You'll totally enjoying whipping these tubes out of your handbag or gym tote.

Courtesy of Maybelline

The high-performance collection is affordable — the priciest product is just $12.99. It won't wipe out your wallet and that's always a good thing.

Courtesy of Maybelline

‌This collection looks like a winner.

Courtesy of Maybelline

The suite of products is the intersection of fun fashion and bold beauty.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Check out that pigmentation? These colors will last and last, and last some more.‌

Courtesy of Maybelline

Here's a more detailed rundown of what's on deck from Maybelline x Puma.

1. Eye Duo Sticks

Courtesy of Maybelline

Discipline and Pulse.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Goals and Courage.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Heat and Flash.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Warrior and Flow. All the eye duos are $12.99. They also provide a sexy, textural contrast on dem lids.

2. Color + Gloss Face Duo Stick

Courtesy of Maybelline

Hustle and Burn is just $10.99.

3. Chrome Highlighter

Courtesy of Maybelline

It's a "Knockout." It's also just $9.99 for all that glow.

4. Matte Ink Lipstick

Courtesy of Maybelline

Epic is bright pink.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Fearless is a mauve-lous beige.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Fierce is a deep plum.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Unapologetic is a burnt caramel.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Unstoppable is a purple-y mauve. Each of the mega mattes are $9.49 a tube.

5. Smudge-Proof Mascara

Courtesy of Maybelline

This mascara will stay and slay all day. And all night. It's just $9.99, too.

Courtesy of Maybelline

Beauty, fashion, and an active lifestyle collide in this easy-to-apply collection. Maybelline x Puma definitely keeps up with your grind.