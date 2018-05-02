Glitter takes everything to the next level, especially casual basics such as athleisure attire and classic kicks — like Converse. Miley Cyrus and Converse have teamed up for a fashion collection that is glitter-dusted, print-focused, and super wearable. It features two-toned Chuck sneakers, leggings, bra tops, hoodies, and everything you need to rock that casual cool street style. There are pieces for both men and women, as well as unisex items.

Ultimately, Miley x Converse is a mix and match collection that features some really cute stuff, such as high top Chucks with a serious platform wedge. There is a low top with lift and that sole has a snazzy, millennial pink design.

With Converse x Miley Forever, it's all about those details. The shoes are still definitively and recognizably Converge. But they get a fahion boost from the Miley-approved flourishes and accoutrements.

As the brand specifically states, the collab is essentially an invitation for Miley fans of all genders, ages, sexual orientations, ethnicities, shapes, and sizes to celebrate their individuality. That's always in style.

Loads of print leggings, cropped tops, oversized tees, and track pants that comprise the collection. There are cropped biker shorts, too.

There are accessories, too. Glittery hats, socks, and backpacks are also included in the collection.

There is a lot to pick and choose from, especially if your wardrobe is mostly athleisure. You can buy just a few pieces and still create a bunch of versatile looks, since all of the items pair well. They will coordinate wonderfully with one another and pieces you already own.

Here are some of the most ace pieces in the range. The collection represents a youthful aesthetic in the here and now.

1. Major Platforms

Converse x Miley Cyrus Chuck Taylor All Star Platform High Top $95 You will fly oh-so-high with these chunky, '90s-inspired platforms. They take Chucks to the next level — literally. The all-black design is dope AF. These are Chucks upscaled and will add a fashion-y punch to any outfit.

2. A Little Lift

Converse x Miley Cyrus Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Low Top $75 You will get a little bit of lift from this low top pair. But that's all you need. The platform adds the right amount of height. Plus, the millennial pink sole is adorbs. Check out the laces and the Miley Cyrus logo at the back.

3. Unisex + Glitter Kicks

4. Bandana Print Leggings

Converse x Miley Cyrus Bandana Sport Leggings $55 These leggings have a loud but cute print. They are comfy, stretchy, and can be dressed up or down, depending on how you style them. Add boots and a black, oversized tunic and go for those draped 'n' dressy layers. The secret to pulling off print leggings is to pair them with solid pieces.

5. Joggers

Converse x Miley Cyrus Bandanda Track Pant $50 These pink, black, and white track pants are perfect for lounging around or running errands. They are the perfect execution of function and fashion.

6. Sports Bra Tops

Converse x Miley Cyrus Bandana Bra $45 This black and white bra top boasts Converse branding and will keep you all sorts of stylish and supported.

7. Bike Short Nirvana

8. A Dress Or A Shirt? It's Both!

Converse x Miley Cyrus Oversized Glitter T-Shirt Dress $40 This loose-fit, glitter-glossed dress comes in a wide range of sizes. It can be worn with bare legs or leggings. It's an over-sized tee and a dress. Wear it as you wish.

9. Hoodies, Hoodies Everywhere

10. Dad Hats With A Twist

Converse x Miley Cyrus Glitter Dad Hat $35 This millennial pink and sparkly topper will finish off any outfit. Anyone can wear this dad cap and look awesome. It also comes in black and silver sparkles. Because #choices.

There are socks, shorts, and more. It's a full service assortment of clothes that can be mixed and matched without looking like you only shopped one line. It's that versatile.