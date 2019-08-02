This year, Boots has launched a bunch of amazing new beauty brands that have solidified its place as the best high street drugstore for all things makeup, skincare, body and hair. As well as brands such as BYBI, Fenty Beauty, and Ole Henriksen, The Ordinary is also arriving at Boots, which will surely delight skincare fans in their hoards. So what's available in The Ordinary's Boots line, when is it available, and in which stores can you buy it? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

Let's begin with where you will actually be able to buy The Ordinary's products. As well as being stocked online (there are currently 16 products on their website), the brand will also be launching into 8 stores nationwide, 4 of which are already live, and the other 4 that will go live tomorrow, on Saturday 3 August.

Interested in knowing if you will be able to buy the brand in your local store? Well, if you live close to one of the following locations, you're in luck:

Hull St Stephens

Derby Westfields

Plymouth Drake Circus

Milton Keynes Crown Walk

Dudley Merry Hill Centre

Glasgow Fort

Bromley The Glades

Chelmsford High Chelmer

Speaking about the introduction of The Ordinary into Boots stores and online, Joanna Rogers, Commercial Director and VP of Beauty at Boots UK, said:

“We’re raising the bar for beauty at Boots to give our customers a choice of beauty favourites - from the loved and tested to the up-and-coming. The Ordinary brings brilliant, high-performance and efficacious products to Boots, and this launch is another important step in our plans to shake up what’s expected from high street beauty.”

In terms of what will be available, there are (as noted earlier) a total of 16 products currently available online, and these include The Ordinary heroes and fan favourites such as the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, and the Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%. There are also cleanser, primer, and retinol options available. Many of the products have actually already sold out online, but the pages ensure customers they should be back within a couple of weeks.

I have been told by a brand rep that the in-store stock selection should be vast, and that most of The Ordinary's products should be available to buy. The only thing that may not be available yet in-store is the range of foundations.

Wondering where to start? These are my top five recommendations, all of which are available online at Boots.com: