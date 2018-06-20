The World Cup has invaded everything from sports bars to fashion collections, and the newest brand to create a capsule collection isn't one you might expect. It's a soda company. The new Pepsi x Boohoo Art of Football Streetwear capsule collection might, on paper, sound like a branded attempt to sell sugary drinks, but it's actually a chic, sports-inspired line that will have you itching to put on red, white, and blue.

Boohoo isn't the only brand that Pepsi is partnering with, either. Part of their #loveitliveit campaign for the World Cup — which stands for Pepsi loving and living soccer, as well as its ability to connect fans with entertainment — the brand has linked up with five different clothing labels altogether to bring the World Cup to fans in a way that's not just through the TV screen. Its goal is to help you experience the game both on and off the field.

“What tightly links the football experience across our iconic brand, the players and our collective fans around the world is a love for the game. This year, we’ll love and live the game like never before in all we do," said Natalia Filippociants, Senior Marketing Director of PepsiCo., in a press release.

Since the World Cup is global, Pepsi has partnered with different labels across the world, from Anteater in Russia, Le Specs from Australia, New Era from the U.S., and Boohoo and Umbro from the U.K.

“Pop culture acumen — from sport and music to art and culture — is embedded in our Pepsi brand identity,” explained Filippociants. “Football is the world’s game and that culture and lifestyle goes beyond where and how we watch the game to how we love and live the game.”

You can now experience the game through your fashion. The Boohoo men's and women's collection is a series of steetwear-ready pieces and accessories, and it's available in-store and online right now at Boohoo. Check out some of the collection below.

Boohoo Pepsi x Boohoo Popper Wide Leg Trouser To go with your track zip-up are a pair of wide leg trousers, which are meant to be a sophisticated alternative to skinnies. Incorporating snap buttons from track pants, adding that sporty feature to wide palazzo pants makes for a fun contrast.

Boohoo Pepsi x Boohoo Printed Funnel Neck Tracksuit The iconic tracksuit got a stylish update with the addition of a funnel neck zip-up. The Pepsi logo colors were also worked into a geometric, dizzying pattern, making for a statement piece that's both sporty and fashionable.

Boohoo Pepsi X Boohoo Panelled Lightning Body If you're more of a bodysuit type of person, Pepsi has your back. Featuring slight '90s vibes with its contrast piping and square cut back, this is just the top to wear with jeans as you watch the game at a bar.

Boohoo Pepsi X boohoo Strappy Patterned Crop Top This white crop top has slight sports bra vibes, where the thick band has the word "WOMAN" repeating around it. You can wear it with jeans are go for a more athletic vibe by matching it with high waist, patterned joggers.

Boohoo Pepsi x Boohoo Colour Block Cropped Track Top For a more Pepsi-heavy inspired look, check out the black, red, and blue tracksuit. This particular piece is a color blocked cropped track top with a funnel neck, perfect for streetwear. Match it with track pants or jeans, depending on how sporty you want to look.

The whole collection is available now online and in-stores, so the next World Cup game you watch, you can be decked out in red, white, and Pepsi blue.