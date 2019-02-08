What's In The Second dELiA*s x Dolls Kill Clothing Line? There Are More Sizes & Styles This Time Around
The '90s remain a beloved decade for fashion, pop culture, and nostalgia. That's why the dELiA*s x Dolls Kill collab was so well-received last fall. Well, it's back. The new dELiA*s Dolls Kill drop (Sizes XS to 3X available) arrives Friday, Feb. 8 via the Dolls Kill site. This encore includes extended sizing, winter gear, more shoes and accessories, the iconic smiley faces that defined the fashion brand, rainbow stripes, and lots of mesh. So. Much. Mesh.
The new drop will include 88 total items across apparel, accessories, shoes, and bags. Extended sizing will be available for 23 pieces of clothing so this collection is more inclusive than your dELiA*s catalog ever was.
Prices start as low as $18 and can go as high as $90.
Some of the most popular pieces from the debut launch were the mesh tops, the chunky boots, and the PJ sets. There are more of those in this suite of items. It's clear that '90s fashions remain as stylish as ever.
That said, we can and should focus on dELiA*s x Dolls Kill, Version 2.0. There are lots of pieces that are totally wearable for the spring season. It may be freezing and winter may have several chilly weeks left. Yet it's never too soon to start planning your warmer weather wardrobe.
There are shirt dresses aplenty and they nod to the late '90s and early '00s.
The '90s and '00s are back AF yet again — with the prettiest, fuzziest sweater around.
Flared jeans, flowered crop tops, and platform soles — it's all here.
You gotta love a chunky heel.
dELiA*s x Dolls Kill is for everyone.
Here are the 11 items you need to shop.
1. Midnight Plz E-Mail My Heart Twill Dress
Midnight Plz E-Mail My Heart Twill Dress
This is the d x DK take on an LBD. The front zipper is such a cute detail. The dress avails itself of so many styling options, too. Wear it with tights and combat boots. Go bare-legged with flip flops. As you wish.
2. Garden State Floral Dress
Floral frocks were so emblematic of '90s fashion. Think Blossom, Barrymore (as in Drew), and Brandy. This upbeat yellow dress is cute without being overly retro.
3. At Heaven's Door Mesh Top
It's so heavenly and is the cropped, mesh top of your dreams.
4. Pure Euphoria Faux Fur Coat
The smiley face makes this coat the perfect period to the sentence that is your outfit.
5. Life In The Past Lane Puffer Jacket
Life In The Past Lane Puffer Jacket
It's cold outside and this silver puffer will keep you so warm — not to mention stylish.
6. Totally Happy Hour Mesh Top
Smiley faces abound in this happy and stylish collection.
7. Funky Vibrations Oversized Tee
Funky Vibrations Oversized Tee
Rainbow bright. The oversized tee can be worn with leggings for a play on volume or as a dress.
8. What's My Age Again Sneakers
Platform kicks are an aughties staple. This mint green and white pair is the cutest.
9. Bratty Babe Tube Top
It's totally tubular and announces your love for the iconic '90s brand.
10. Funky Beat Platform Sandals
You will live in these platform slides. The flower is another dELiA*s signature.
11. You Drive Me Crazy Denim Overalls
You Drive Me Crazy Denim Overalls
Overalls with a rainbow flourish? Who's in besides EVERYBODY?
Cropped tops, major bell bottom jeans, chunky boots, and mesh make up a large portion of the latest dELiA*s x Dolls Kill drop. You can grab pieces and incorporate them into your wardrobe for a vintage vibe. Or add a dose of the '90s to your OOTD. You can totally combine several pieces from the collection and go with a totally dELiA*s ensemble if you so desire. The assortment is versatile and adorable.
There are plenty of styles, sizes, and silhouettes to shop. But know one thing. The '90s and '00s remain back AF with dELiA*s x Dolls Kill. Here's hoping and wishing for a third collection.