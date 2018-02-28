In case you missed the news, Tati Westbrook, aka GlamLifeGuru, is starting her own beauty line. Although some of the info has been kept under-wraps, the big news is finally here. Tati Westbrook's brand Halo Beauty is starting with vitamins, according to her announcement video. Because true beauty comes from within.

YouTubers launching beauty brands is nothing new, but Westbrook's is one to watch. Not only has she invested herself and not tied to any other currently existing line, she's making sure that everyone can get his or her hands on her beauty vitamin. The YouTuber announced in her video that she will be using FedEx to ship her Halo Beauty vitamins and they will go worldwide.

"When most people think about beauty, they go straight to the face," the YouTuber says in her video. "The skin is your largest organ, and this will improve your skin head to toe. You will have softer, more hydrated, firmer more beautiful skin."

She says that the brand Halo Beauty is just that — something for everyone. According to Westbrook no matter who you are or where you live, this product is for you. It's vegan, paraben free, gluten free, and cruelty free. Each bottle will be $39.95, and available to purchase on the Halo Beauty website.

That's not the only way that she's giving back to fans, either. She's also making the price as affordable as possible by choosing to initially sell only online. According to her announcement video, Westbrook uses only the best, most pure ingredients. She has yet to announce if she will eventually be branching into in-store territory. But, if fan excitement is any indication, there's a good chance it will eventually be available elsewhere.

Westbrook's beauty line launches on March 2 at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT, so get those wallets ready — no matter where you're buying from.

Westbrook has yet to announce what the shipping prices are. Since the products are made in the United States, there's a good chance that international shipping, although available, will be slightly higher.

While the brand is neither skincare nor beauty like fans expected, people from all over the globe are ready to shop the vitamin. This is not your typical one-a-day. According to the video, Westbrook has been using these products for a while now — hence why she has such great skin. She also says that the vitamin builds as you take it.

After you see how excited her fans are over the Halo Beauty vitamin, you won't help but join the hype.

Westbrook could have easily just created another eyeshadow palette, brush set, or moisturizer. But Westbrook isn't your average YouTuber.

Makeup trends and products might fade, but true beauty comes from within. This is genius.

